WYTV.com
Boot drive funds cold weather project in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization aimed at carrying on the late-Lindsey Villanueva’s mission to provide coats to children in need received a big donation from firefighters across Trumbull County. Firefighters presented Lindsey’s husband Tony Villanueva and sister Kara Morgan with a $3,400 check. The money will help...
Rescue Mission changing breakfast serving time
Anyone is welcome to take part at no cost.
Police turn to social media for answers in cold case
Investigators will be turning to social media to try and get some answers about the identity of a set of remains found in 1987.
Struthers couple charged with endangering children
A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system
In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
Disability info meeting to be held at local restaurant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool. The Reach 4 More Employment Program will be there to answer […]
WYTV.com
Mahoning Co. Children Services’ phone lines restored
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Children Services’ phone lines were temporarily down on Friday. The agency reported the problem Friday evening and as of 9:30 p.m., lines were restored.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
WYTV.com
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 27, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Puppy found dead in lunch cooler in Youngstown
Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.
Hundreds gather for Boardman trunk-or-treat event
Hundreds of families came out Thursday evening for a trunk or treat event at Boardman Nissan.
Suspect in Mill Creek Park robberies facing new charges
A man who police say was suspected of multiple robberies at Mill Creek Park has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Safety committee chair demands answers after Youngstown officer’s long leave, eventual charges
Anita Davis chairs the safety committee and is a retired police officer herself. She wanted to know why Lieutenant Brian Flynn has been on paid leave with benefits for the last year and a half.
Watch: Neighbors catch West Side shootout on camera
Surveillance video shows multiple angles of the shootout between two vehicles.
WYTV.com
Armored truck brought to search warrant in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning. Officers brought an armored truck with them when they went to serve a search warrant at a home on Straley Lane in the Cornersburg area of the township. All authorities could tell us...
WYTV.com
2 teens arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue. Officials confirm an 11-year-old girl was shot Friday evening. She is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, tampering...
Ohio man sentenced to 75 years to life for rape of minor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after being found guilty on five counts of rape of a minor. Josue Huertas-Alicia was found guilty on Sept. 14. He was sentenced on Oct. 18. The actual sentence is 15 years to life for each of the five counts […]
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown
Nan Whaley (D) says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as Ohio's next governor.
Masquerade mixer happening in Youngstown
It's at 6 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium on 5th Avenue.
