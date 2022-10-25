ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boot drive funds cold weather project in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization aimed at carrying on the late-Lindsey Villanueva’s mission to provide coats to children in need received a big donation from firefighters across Trumbull County. Firefighters presented Lindsey’s husband Tony Villanueva and sister Kara Morgan with a $3,400 check. The money will help...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Youngstown looking to neighborhood security system

In an effort to curb violence in Youngstown--city officials welcomed Flock Security to its safety committee meeting Thursday. The public safety company showed off its neighborhood surveillance system, comprised of a camera that takes pictures of the rear-ends of vehicles. The goal is to provide law enforcement agencies with information such as model, make, color, and license plate--often the biggest lead for investigators.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Disability info meeting to be held at local restaurant

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool. The Reach 4 More Employment Program will be there to answer […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
SALEM, OH
Armored truck brought to search warrant in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are not saying much about a raid conducted Thursday morning. Officers brought an armored truck with them when they went to serve a search warrant at a home on Straley Lane in the Cornersburg area of the township. All authorities could tell us...
BOARDMAN, OH
2 teens arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue. Officials confirm an 11-year-old girl was shot Friday evening. She is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, tampering...
NILES, OH

