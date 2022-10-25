ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Streak of light caught moving across Arizona sky

Arizona residents were abuzz on Oct. 27 regarding a strange streak of light and an odd-shaped cloud in the sky, with many wondering if it was a meteor, rocket launch or perhaps - aliens? FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Fill Your Halloween Weekend With Food and Drinks At These 8 Metro Phoenix Events

It's Halloween weekend, and that means there are plenty of excuses to indulge in sweet treats, boozy brews, and fall fun. Halloween-themed events are happening throughout the Valley this weekend, and there are even a few non-holiday-related happenings on the schedule as well. Here are eight food and drinks-filled events taking place around metro Phoenix from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Arizona residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus payment $2,900 per month for Arizona residentsGiorgio Trovato/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus check worth more than $2,900 per month has been announced, and soon this payment is going to hit Arizona residents' bank accounts. Many residents are eagerly waiting for such financial help to survive the surging inflation.
Arizona mother warning others after daughter sent to ICU with RSV

DPS says the driver finally stopped in the median at Higley Drive and got out of his car. Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find...
Oct. 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Some of you have some outdoor plans this weekend, but you may need a plan B. Nice weather and sunshine stay in the forecast Thursday and Friday, but rain arrives on Saturday. In fact, a good part of the afternoon may be soggy as the rain starts to push in Saturday morning.
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
