PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO