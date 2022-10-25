ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Watch

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right

When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction's website was a document titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
Wisconsin Watch

Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system

WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process,...
Wisconsin Watch

The baby formula shortage is easing. Here's what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.￼

News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. A nationwide baby...
Wisconsin Watch

How and why Wisconsin Watch examined ways to improve jail voting

As part of its "Democracy on the Ballot" series, Wisconsin Watch is highlighting barriers to voting as part of its commitment to strengthening democracy through stories about policies and laws that keep people from participating in our system of self-governance.
Wisconsin Watch

The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain, floods

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Watch

They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.

During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.
Wisconsin Watch

Nitrate pours into Mississippi River and other U.S. waterways, report says

This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin teachers make about $27,000 on average?￼

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Wisconsin Watch

Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold

This story is published in partnership with the Associated Press. A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court's...
Wisconsin Watch

In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot

Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin's voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state's voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot.
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

