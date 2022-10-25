Read full article on original website
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right
When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin's gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction's website was a document titled "Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers," which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
Was fentanyl responsible for more than 1,200 deaths in Wisconsin last year?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims.
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, "Perception has become Reality!"
Wisconsin candidate says ‘leftists’ can’t be Christians
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin said during a campaign...
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Monday that he doesn't want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process,...
Wisconsin judge won’t allow partial addresses on ballots
A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling was a win for the...
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual...
The baby formula shortage is easing. Here’s what Wisconsin parents and caregivers should know.￼
News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods. A nationwide baby...
Thousands of eligible Wisconsin voters face ballot barriers in jail
Within a few years of returning from two traumatic combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, David Carlson lost his voting rights. He spent about four years in prison on...
How and why Wisconsin Watch examined ways to improve jail voting
As part of its "Democracy on the Ballot" series, Wisconsin Watch is highlighting barriers to voting as part of its commitment to strengthening democracy through stories about policies and laws that keep people from participating in our system of self-governance.
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain, floods
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
They escaped the Taliban. Now these women in Wisconsin face a new foe: the high cost of college.
During the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops last year from Afghanistan, 148 students from the Asian University for Women made a dramatic escape, narrowly missing gunfire and suicide bombs set off at the overrun Kabul Airport.
Nitrate pours into Mississippi River and other U.S. waterways, report says
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network.
Wisconsin Watch joins Gigafact pilot to counter election misinformation
Three news outlets, including Wisconsin Watch, are participating in a pilot project to push back on misinformation surrounding the 2022 midterm elections.
Do Wisconsin teachers make about $27,000 on average?￼
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Republish our articles for...
Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
Wisconsin gov won’t back abortion exceptions if ban remains
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn't sign a...
Absentee ballot spoiling court ruling put on hold
A Wisconsin appeals court on Monday put on hold a lower court's...
Workers lost ground on wages in wake of Wisconsin’s anti-labor laws
Since it took aim at public sector unions in 2011, Wisconsin's Republican-run Legislature passed a...
In search for illegal Wisconsin votes, activists uncover gaps — but no plot
Conservative activists are pushing officials to remove thousands of people from Wisconsin's voter rolls, pointing to holes in the state's voter database that have allowed some ineligible voters to cast a ballot.
