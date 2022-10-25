Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Status Of Injured David Krejci
The Bruins still aren’t in the clear yet when it comes to the seriousness of David Krejci’s injury, which will most certainly have Boston fans holding their breath. Krejci exited early from Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings in the second period after taking a high stick from Michael Rasmussen to the top of the helmet. Krejci did not travel with the Bruins for their road tilt Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, while the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a suspension to Rasmussen for the incident.
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
Bruins’ David Krejci exits after taking stick to head
Bruins center David Krejci exited Boston’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday was ruled out for the
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Red Wings Lines, Pairings
The red-hot Bruins will get some reinforcement back Thursday night. Brad Marchand will return to Boston’s lineup ahead of its game against Detroit. The forward is about five weeks ahead of schedule. Head coach Jim Montgomery made the surprise announcement after Thursday’s practice, noting Marchand will play on the...
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls
Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The 23-year-old made contact with...
Doc Rivers Diss Track Might Be Nail In Coffin For Ex-Celtics Coach
NBA coaches’ careers can survive a lot. Heck, teams kept giving Mike Woodson head coaching jobs for years, and there’s no guarantee he won’t be back headlining a bench one day. But while a coach’s job often can survive criticism regarding rotations, playcalls and locker room management,...
Malcolm Brogdon Pinpoints Issues With Concerning Celtics Defense
The Boston Celtics forged their identity a season ago on the defensive end of the court. It surely hasn’t been the same case to start this season with Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla now at the helm. The Celtics have merely used their talented and high-powered offense to...
This Celtics-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Do you have an insurance policy? We sure hope so. Life is stressful without one. Without insurance, you’re not protected against the multitude of unfortunate events that life can present. NBA teams need insurance too. Whether you’re driving, going to the doctor, or just existing, you need insurance.
NHL
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in four games with Boston this season, recording one assist and a plus-one rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
Bruins Notes: Boston Off To Historic Start After Win Vs. Blue Jackets
The Boston Bruins are not just off to the best start of any team in the National Hockey League, they’re off to a franchise-best start following their 4-0 shutout road victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Boston, who put together a three-goal second period...
NHL Best Bets: Maple Leafs vs. Kings Game Picks
Both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings will be looking to break out of their early season funks when they collide tonight from Crypto.com Arena. Toronto Maple Leafs (-144) vs. Los Angeles Kings (+120) Total: 6.5 (O-120, U-102) After both teams were represented in the Stanley Cup playoffs...
Dylan Larkin Headlines Young Core As Red Wings Take On Bruins
Dylan Larkin will lead his team in to try and slow down the red-hot Boston Bruins. The Bruins go head-to-head with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Larkin has been great in the early season, recording four goals, four assists, and eight points in his first six games of the year.
Celtics Wrap: Porous Defense Sinks Boston In OT Loss To Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics lost their second straight game, this time in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-123, at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics fell to 3-2 while the Cavaliers improved to 4-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Boston’s offense continues to be leaps...
Jaylen Brown Offers Sponsorship To Students After Donda Academy Shutdown
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown isn’t quite done with his involvement with the now shutdown Donda Academy, which was initially founded by controversial artist Kanye West. On Friday, prior to Boston’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden, Brown took to Twitter yet again in response —...
Bruins look to improve on league’s best record in Columbus
The Boston Bruins complete their second back-to-back in as many weeks when they travel to Ohio to face the Columbus
Yardbarker
Meet Your New Bruins: Michael DiPietro & Jonathan Myrenberg
On Thursday night (Oct. 27), the Boston Bruins dominated the Detroit Red Wings and defeated them by a final score of 5-1. With the win, the Bruins improved to 7-1-0 and now have the most points in the NHL. Brad Marchand’s surprising return proved to be excellent as well, as the superstar winger scored two goals and added an assist. However, that is not where the night ended. In the middle of the contest, the Bruins traded Jack Studnicka to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospects Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg.
Joe Mazzulla Talks Adjustments After Grant Williams Suspension
The Boston Celtics, following their 120-102 losing effort against the Chicago Bulls in their last contest, take the floor next against an elite frontcourt challenge in the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, in the wake of the Grant Williams suspension, interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics are tasked with overcoming the absence of one of their premier depth pieces in order to avoid back-to-back losses.
Celtics Forward Grant Williams Explains Stance On Suspension
The Boston Celtics will be without Grant Williams when they take the floor Friday, which seems to have gotten to the forward. Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. The...
