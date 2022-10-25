ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – OCTOBER 28TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — ON FRIDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 20-year-old Christian Pate of Mt. Vernon was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Meth Delivery. 39-year-old Jeffrey Shelton of Woodlawn was arrested...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Unfounded reports keep Salem PD busy while area businesses go on lockdown

SALEM — Salem police were busy Wednesday night investigating multiple reports of shots fired in locations across town and of a possible threat in the Industrial Park. The initial report of a possible threat in the Industrial Park came in around 5:30 p.m. with the police alerting area businesses to follow their lockdown policies.
SALEM, IL

