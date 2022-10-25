ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany man sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29A9Zz_0imGmn7k00

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany man was sentenced Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges. Robert Maciong, 27, will spend the next five years in prison with five years of probation.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Maciong was arrested on April 22 on a warrant. He allegedly pointed a gun at a person during an argument in Halfmoon. Maciong was also accused of pointing a gun in the presence of two children back on October 19, 2021.

Maciong pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary on August 22. The incident occurred on October 19, 2021. In doing so, he was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of probation. He also pleaded guilty to driving while impaired by drugs, an incident that occurred on January 3, 2021. He pleaded guilty on July 28, 2021, and was sentenced to 1-3 years which will run concurrently with his other sentence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 13

Al Morey
3d ago

Why wasn’t he locked up when he committed the first felony??? This law we have in New York State is no law!!!! So sad.

Reply(6)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

UAlbany police make arrest in anti-Semitic sticker incident

Police say they caught the man accused of putting anti-Semitic stickers on UAlbany’s campus. Alexander Wolcott, 24, of Gilboa, is now facing a felony account of aggravated harassment in the first degree. There is no known affiliation with the school, says UAlbany. Wolcott was arraigned at Albany city court.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
WCAX

Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY

What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Baby formula supply chain woes remain a concern for some Vt. parents. Updated: 10 hours...
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield man pleads guilty to manslaughter

Dasean Smith, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts had pleaded guilty to a single count of manslaughter, possession of a firearm without an FID card, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Monday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy