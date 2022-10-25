ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
harlanenterprise.net

County approves bid on truck

During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
HAZARD, KY
livability.com

Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors

Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

TEK Center Inc. to bring industrial education to Martin County

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Instead of a four-year institution, students in one Eastern Kentucky county will soon have another option they could flourish in. TEK Center Inc., a fast-track trade school, is opening in Martin County. “It is a post-secondary institute, but it’s gonna bring about heavy equipment operators, industrial...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground. Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations were honored for their roles in the Perry County community Thursday afternoon by the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce. Hazard First Baptist Church received the best Non-Profit Award for its work in flood relief. ”We started immediately on mud outs,” said...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools and the City of Salyersville hosted a Salyersville City Park Spooktacular for Magoffin County head start through second graders. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said the day was so special for the children. “I think that’s probably one of the most special...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606. Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes. The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit...
WHITESBURG, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State takes over Logan County School System following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
WOLFE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy