wymt.com
$8.9 million awarded to Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties to promote health and safety
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Three Eastern Kentucky counties are set to receive millions of dollars, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday. Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan Counties were awarded $8.9 million. The money will go toward building an emergency services center, building a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan...
harlanenterprise.net
County approves bid on truck
During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
wymt.com
2022 Pike County Bowl raises more than $28k, all-time total nears $1 million
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Bowl check distribution luncheon took place Thursday, dividing the 2022 funds between Pike County’s high schools. During the luncheon, hosted at Community Trust Bank, officials announced another successful event to wrap the 37th year of the football fan-favorite event. Each high school...
wymt.com
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
livability.com
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
wymt.com
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
wymt.com
TEK Center Inc. to bring industrial education to Martin County
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Instead of a four-year institution, students in one Eastern Kentucky county will soon have another option they could flourish in. TEK Center Inc., a fast-track trade school, is opening in Martin County. “It is a post-secondary institute, but it’s gonna bring about heavy equipment operators, industrial...
wymt.com
EKY county awarded more than $1 million grant for new campground, bringing tourism to area
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Fund. It is to help build the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project. ”We are wanting to get into tourism, we...
wymt.com
Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground. Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”
wymt.com
Write-in candidate selected by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill remainder of Martin County Judge Executive’s term
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There will be a new leader in one Eastern Kentucky county later this week. Earlier this month, current Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation from the job to take over as the new President/CEO for One East Kentucky. On Thursday, longtime Martin...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
Several EKY businesses, organizations awarded for flood relief efforts
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations were honored for their roles in the Perry County community Thursday afternoon by the Hazard/Perry County Chamber of Commerce. Hazard First Baptist Church received the best Non-Profit Award for its work in flood relief. ”We started immediately on mud outs,” said...
q95fm.net
Two Teachers from Eastern Kentucky Chosen to Take Part in the 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort Pilot.
Two teachers from Eastern Kentucky are among the 11 teachers selected statewide for a new group who are focused on educational innovation. Amy Newsome who teaches at Adams Middle School in Floyd County and Melanie Ramey who teaches at Paintsville Elementary were selected to take part in the 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort Pilot.
wymt.com
A spooktacular day for Magoffin County students
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Schools and the City of Salyersville hosted a Salyersville City Park Spooktacular for Magoffin County head start through second graders. Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows said the day was so special for the children. “I think that’s probably one of the most special...
wymt.com
Invest 606 announces Accelerator and Pitch Contest finalists
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nine finalists were announced as participants in this year’s Accelerator and Pitch Contest created by Invest 606. Each business will go through six months of training and can win more than $30,000 in prizes. The whole process is a major boost after destructive flooding hit...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
wymt.com
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
wymt.com
Wolfe County wins 14th Region volleyball title
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lady Wolves are sitting on top of the 14th Region mountain. Wolfe County ran away with the last two sets to beat Knott Central 3-1 and win the 14th Region volleyball championship. The Lady Wolves will play the...
