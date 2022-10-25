ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Public Library book clubs: November

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Book-of-the-Month Club: “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich

Nov 1-30. Stop by MCPL’s Athens Branch to pick up its book-of-the-month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking about the novel. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Edgar Book Club: “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan

Nov. 8, noon. Join MCPL’s Edgar Branch staff members and other readers for a discussion of this historical fiction novel by Jennifer Ryan. For more info, call 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

Nov. 8, 1 p.m. Visit MCPL’s Hatley Branch for an engaging conversation about their book club pick of the month. For more info, call 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Newbery Medal Book Club: “Holes” by Louis Sachar

Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m. Spark a sense of wonder, imagination and fun with this book club in Rothschild to read and discuss Newbery Medal winners over the decades. Call 715-359-6208 for more info. [MCPL Rothschild]

Marathon City Book Club: “The Sound of Gravel” by Ruth Wariner

Nov. 14, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers and MCPL’s Marathon City Branch staff members for a discussion of this compelling memoir. For more info, call 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Athens Book Club: “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah

Nov. 15, 2 p.m. Join MCPL’s Athens Branch staff members and other book lovers as they discuss this best-seller by Kristin Hannah. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Rothschild Book Club: “The Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

Nov. 16, 11 a.m. Join MCPL’s Rothschild Branch staff and fellow book lovers for a discussion of their monthly book club selection. For more info, call 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]

Stratford Book Club: “The Maid” by Nita Prose

Nov. 16, 1 p.m. Visit MCPL’s Stratford Branch for a discussion of this gripping mystery novel by Nita Prose. Call 715-687-4420 for more info. [MCPL Stratford]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson & Dolly Parton

Nov. 17, 1 p.m. Join MCPL’s Spencer Branch staff members and other book lovers to discuss this novel by James Patterson and Dolly Parton. The group also meets again on Nov. 21. For more info, call 715-659-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes

Nov. 21, 2 p.m. Join the staff at MCPL’s Mosinee Branch to discuss this best-seller by Jojo Moyes. For more info, call 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

As The Page Turns Book Club: “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson & Dolly Parton

Nov. 21, 5:45 p.m. Join MCPL’s Spencer Branch staff and other book lovers to discuss this novel by James Patterson and Dolly Parton. The group also meets on Nov. 17. For more info, call 715-659-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Source: Marathon County Public Library

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
