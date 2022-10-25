Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Hall County Solicitor General accused of using victims' support fund for personal expenses
Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard has requested an independent state review of her office after FOX5 investigator Randy Travis allegedly found that her office used the victims’ support fund to purchase several personal items. The FOX5 I-Team obtained spending records from January 2021 through September 2022 and allegedly...
accesswdun.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Forsyth County’s new Fire Station 9
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 28, in Forsyth County for the new Fire Station 9 located in the Lake Lanier area at 8420 McBride Lane. “We are excited to begin work on this much-anticipated project. Quality of life is one of the most important things we can offer our citizens, and that begins with a strong public safety force,” Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said in a press release.
Some $350 cash assistance cards have been intercepted, used by fraudsters
ATLANTA — There are new fraud concerns with the $1 billion in cash payments designed to help some of the most vulnerable Georgians. Dekalb County resident Geneva Moon can’t get access to her $350 cash assistance card from the state of Georgia, but someone is spending the money. According to the state’s online portal, there have been multiple charges.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Commission approves plan to apply for $2 million judicial grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to apply for a grant that would assist with court case backlog. The American Rescue Plan Act Grant came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Brian Kemp allotted $110 million last year for use by courts across the state of Georgia. $1.7 million of that total was awarded to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit this year, which covers the Dawson and Hall County area. This year's application seeks $2 million for use in 2023.
saportareport.com
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
Atlanta program helps families transition from motels to stable housing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the need for affordable housing continues, many metro Atlanta families are turning to motels and hotels as a last resort. But that move can make it harder to pay off debt or save for permanent housing. It's a situation Francheska Rivas found herself in...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Suspects stole $1.5 million from churches in 14 different states
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County Sheriff Office’s deputies have busted a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the ring operates out of Texas...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police seeking community's input for re-accreditation
The Gainesville Police Department has asked for input from the community as the agency approaches re-accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. According to a press release from the agency, a survey is being conducted about citizens' attitudes and opinions in keeping with the agency's "commitment to...
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Private investigator sheds light on missing metro Atlanta teen found dead
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Channel 2, we’re learning more about the final moments of 17-year-old Yuron Kathuri, who disappeared almost a month ago near Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville. A private investigator hired by the family found Kathuri’s body in the woods behind the mall. Channel...
accesswdun.com
Hodie Meats opening Alto further processing facility
A section of the former Mount Vernon Mills in Alto will become a further processing facility for Hodie Meats Inc. now that it has received Banks County Commission approval. Eric Ayers of Watkinsville explained the proposal earlier this month during the Banks County Planning and Zoning meeting. “We are a...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
fox5atlanta.com
Athens mother continues search for son who left Norcross mental health facility
NORCROSS, Ga. - It's been nearly four months since LaShondra Woodall last saw her 26-year-old son, Alize, who has a debilitating brain injury. He was supposed to be in a mental health facility, but she says he was released, despite her wishes as his legal guardian. Now, she fears the worst.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police identify man accused of shooting Norcross High School student
The Gwinnett County Police Department has charged a man from Lawrenceville in connection with the shooting death of a Norcross High School student on Wednesday. Brendon Young, 18 of Lawrenceville, is accused of shooting DeAndre Henderson, 17 of Norcross. Gwinnett County Police Department spokeswoman Hideshi Valle said Young’s whereabouts are...
New Black Wall Street Market in Stonecrest nears first anniversary
Over the next decade or so, Allen said the market would be the first phase of an ambitious $700 million development in the heart of south DeKalb County.
