ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
accesswdun.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Forsyth County’s new Fire Station 9

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday, Oct. 28, in Forsyth County for the new Fire Station 9 located in the Lake Lanier area at 8420 McBride Lane. “We are excited to begin work on this much-anticipated project. Quality of life is one of the most important things we can offer our citizens, and that begins with a strong public safety force,” Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head said in a press release.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Commission approves plan to apply for $2 million judicial grant

The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to apply for a grant that would assist with court case backlog. The American Rescue Plan Act Grant came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Brian Kemp allotted $110 million last year for use by courts across the state of Georgia. $1.7 million of that total was awarded to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit this year, which covers the Dawson and Hall County area. This year's application seeks $2 million for use in 2023.
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton voters likely to choose new sheriff in March after Hill's conviction

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The conviction of suspended Sheriff Victor Hill means voters in Clayton County will likely head to the polls in March to choose his replacement. A federal jury found Hill guilty Wednesday of violating the constitutional rights of six detainees after he ordered them held in restraint chairs for hours at a time. Hill was found not guilty on a seventh charge.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police seeking community's input for re-accreditation

The Gainesville Police Department has asked for input from the community as the agency approaches re-accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. According to a press release from the agency, a survey is being conducted about citizens' attitudes and opinions in keeping with the agency's "commitment to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hodie Meats opening Alto further processing facility

A section of the former Mount Vernon Mills in Alto will become a further processing facility for Hodie Meats Inc. now that it has received Banks County Commission approval. Eric Ayers of Watkinsville explained the proposal earlier this month during the Banks County Planning and Zoning meeting. “We are a...
ALTO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy