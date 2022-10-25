The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to apply for a grant that would assist with court case backlog. The American Rescue Plan Act Grant came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Brian Kemp allotted $110 million last year for use by courts across the state of Georgia. $1.7 million of that total was awarded to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit this year, which covers the Dawson and Hall County area. This year's application seeks $2 million for use in 2023.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO