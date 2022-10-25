Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Able to get back to being educators': Westside puts updated curriculum to the test
OMAHA, Neb. — Educators joked the refined reading curriculum can help students comprehend complex election ballots one day. They also explored social-emotional learning, skills that might also be applicable in the legislature. "The thing that I learned that most surprised me is that everybody can do math," said state...
KETV.com
Andersen Middle School student shaves head to support teacher battling cancer
An Andersen Middle School seventh grader decided to do something special for her former history teacher after learning she was battling breast cancer. For sixth grade ancient civilizations teacher Amy Arens, there is no place to be but in the classroom. But after a breast cancer diagnosis changed her life four months ago, she is only able to spend half the time with her students.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
News Channel Nebraska
School threat upsets Metro students
Students at one Omaha area school left the building today clearly upset, following reports of a threatened shooting. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the anonymous threat targeted Elkhorn Ridge Middle School just south of 180th and Dodge, on Omaha's far west side. As of mid-afternoon authorities tell us...
Des Moines Schools chastise Council Bluffs Schools’ response to Hoover-Jefferson fight
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Hoover High School’s football coach claims Thomas Jefferson High School students tormented his players with racist threats after their game ended Friday. In dueling statements, Council Bluffs Schools has denied any evidence of racist actions while Des Moines Public Schools is standing by their coach and players. “Some of my guys […]
KETV.com
Juvenile booked in Douglas County in relation to school shooting threat at Omaha metro middle school
ELKHORN, Neb. — A juvenile has been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center in relation to a school shooting threat at an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday, according to law enforcement. Authorities told KETV NewsWatch 7 that the juvenile was booked on a charge of terroristic threats.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
WOWT
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school. They considered it serious enough to file sheriff’s reports. When Heritage Elementary got out last Wednesday Brecken Leclair, 7, showed his mom the marks...
KETV.com
OPD says armed, suicidal person near UNO campus in custody
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested the armed and suicidal person reported on UNO's campus Friday night. Police said he was arrested at a residence near 60th and Q streets. According to law enforcement, the individual was in possession of a firearm and taken to Douglas County...
Council Bluffs Jefferson citing “no direct evidence” of racism alleged by Des Moines school
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A day after both principals shared a conversation about the events that transpired after the Hoover-Jefferson football game the Council Bluff Community School District said it doesn’t believe that acts of aggressiveness lie solely on Jefferson students. The district’s Chief Communications Officer Diane Ostrowski sent the following statement to WHO 13 […]
WOWT
Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
KETV.com
KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes
OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
KETV.com
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
WOWT
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
1011now.com
New program aims to help Lincoln renters find affordable housing
Hallam’s volunteer fire chief said the dry conditions, wind, and the potential for members to be swept up, is a recipe for a rekindled fire. During the pursuit, the driver lost control, struck the inside barrier, drove into a field near the Lincoln Airport, and came to a stop in a creek bed.
KETV.com
'This is used for public safety': Omaha Police ask city for new armored vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. — The ACLU of Nebraska plans to oppose the Omaha Police Department's request to purchase a new armored vehicle worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. OPD is requesting the Omaha City Council to approve the purchase of a Lenco BearCat, which would replace an outdated vehicle police have had for 16 years.
iheart.com
Shooting threat made against Elkhorn Ridge Middle School
(Elkhorn, NE) -- A shooting threat is made against an Elkhorn school on Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning, they received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The DCSO says it is actively investigating the threat and is working to identify the person(s) responsible for making the threat. DCSO says the Elkhorn School District administration is working closely with them on this matter.
