WDTV
“Kindness and Respect”: Two words beloved educator in Lewis County lived by
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kindness and respect are the two words Beth Nichols lived by. As a teacher and cheer coach, she was a big part of the Lewis County community in every aspect and touched so many people’s hearts. Her co-worker, Becky Markley, said there is no one...
WTRF
Witness two chefs in culinary combat and help two Wheeling charities at the same time
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) If you want to have an excellent meal prepared by chefs, compete to win prizes and have an evening of fun and entertainment, mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 19. The first-ever event will be called “Nail City Chefs” and will be a fundraiser for Wheeling...
Christmas comes early to The Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
wajr.com
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
WDTV
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Marion County Schools risk losing 20% of budget with levy up for renewal
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Early voting starts Oct. 26 and there are many items to be decided on for this General Election ballot. One of them is a levy for schools in Marion County. “If we didn’t have the levy, I don’t think I’d ever sleep at night because you need these services and how could […]
wwhseagledispatch.org
West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster
Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
Restaurant Road Trip: Loveberry Bake Shop
This week's stop on the Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Lewis County to check out a new bakery that lives up to its name.
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
Daily Athenaeum
Hospital workers tell fans to put a lid on Blue lot trash
WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”. Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
SEE IT: West Virginia family decorates their yard with 239 Halloween inflatables
Ask yourself, how many inflatables is too many? 20? 100? Well for these three families, 239 inflatables still doesn't satisfy their appetite for Halloween decor. Yup, you read that right. 239 Halloween inflatables. The most inflatables you've ever seen in one place, probably.
WDTV
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. The apartment Logan and his partner, Gabe, were staying in caught fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
Here’s where to vote early in north central West Virginia
West Virginia's early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election began on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 5.
WDTV
Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
West Virginia city named among most beautiful US towns to visit
A small city in Upshur County made Trips to Discover's 2022 list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns to Visit in the United States.
WDTV
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
