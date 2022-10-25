ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WTRF- 7News

Christmas comes early to The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving to get through, but a new event is bringing Christmas to the Highlands! All the festive fun begins at the Highlands Sports Complex starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature over 100 unique vendors to choose from, and you can […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Morgantown yard display captivates crowds

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Creepy Cryptids: The Grafton Monster

Have you ever seen a gigantic, scary, 7-feet-tall, broad-shouldered blob, with a humpback and weird smile in West Virginia? Odds are you have not. What if I were to tell you that there is such a monster that was sighted by Robert Cockrell on June 16, 1964, in Grafton, West Virginia. Robert stated that after he got off of work at 11 p.m. He journeyed home down Yates Avenue on the Western side of the Tygart River. He took a sharp turn on the road and allegedly encountered the Grafton Monster, calling it a “huge white obstruction” with white skin and no head. He sped home terrified and called his friends, Jerry Morse and Jim Mouser to help him investigate the area where he encountered the monster. There was no sign of the creature once they got there, but the grass where it was standing was crushed and a low whistling noise followed them as they looked for the monster. The next day, Cockrell went to work and didn’t say anything about the monster to his co-workers. However, he did hear other people talking about their sightings of the monster. Cockrell got over 20 calls about the Grafton monster from people who had also reported seeing this big critical monster. Robert started to write an article about the monster, listening to others entail about the Grafton monster. He ended up publishing the article in The Sentinel on June 18, 1964.
GRAFTON, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Hospital workers tell fans to put a lid on Blue lot trash

WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”. Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man trapped on 140 ft. lift in Nutter Fort

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is trapped on a 140 ft. lift on Radio Park Dr. Harrison County 911 officials tell 5 News the man was working on the lift when he became trapped. Officials believe the hydraulics stopped working, which prevented him from coming down. He has...
NUTTER FORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WDTV

Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County

BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

