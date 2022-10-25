Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk, who was married to the billionaire for eight years and shares five children with him, weighed in as her ex visits Twitter offices and publicly addresses the platform's advertisers Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad idea," she wrote on the social media...
Outlander's Sam Heughan Says 'Unnecessary' Full Frontal Shot in Graphic Rape Scene 'Did Betray My Trust'
Heughan, who has played Jamie Fraser since 2014, was made a producer on the Starz series in 2019 and has since brought on an intimacy coordinator Sam Heughan is opening up about a behind-the-scenes dispute over onscreen nudity. The Outlander star, 42, recounts an incident from the end of season 1 filming in his new memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, explaining that he was made to do an "unnecessary" full frontal scene after his character Jamie Fraser was raped by Tobias Menzies' Frank Randall. "This wasn't a moment where...
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Breaks Silence on Queen's Decision to Strip Grandchildren's Titles
The future king of Denmark finally spoke about the major shakeup affecting his nephews and niece Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark supports the shift within the royal family. The heir to the throne, 54, spoke about mother Queen Margrethe II's decision to strip four of her grandchildren — the sons and daughter of his younger brother, Prince Joachim — of their prince and princess titles for the first time Thursday. Addressing the press, Frederik said he agreed with his mother's move and larger vision of a slimmer modern...
Howie Mandel Defends Meghan Markle Saying 'Deal or No Deal' 'Objectified' People: 'It Wasn't Fulfilling'
Howie Mandel is coming to the defense of Meghan Markle after her recent comments about her time on the game show Deal or No Deal. The 66-year-old comedian — who hosted the NBC show from 2005 to 2009 — revealed that he understand why the Suits alum, 41, took issue with her role as a "briefcase girl" on the series.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Date Night on Red Carpet of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
The outing came two days before the release of Rihanna's new single on the film's soundtrack Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a very public date night on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning singer, 34, and her rapper boyfriend, 34, walked the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, posing for photographers while sharing some sweet moments of affection. Their outing comes five months after they welcomed their first baby together in May and just two days before Rihanna's highly anticipated musical comeback. Earlier in the day, she confirmed her...
Alexia Umansky Admits She Was 'So Terrified' Making New Netflix Reality Show with Dad Mauricio
The real estate agent and daughter of Kyle Richards has previously appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Alexia Umansky thinks the "vulnerability" shown on Buying Beverly Hills is what sets her new Netflix show apart. "I was really, really nervous about all the little mistakes I made," Umansky, 26, tells PEOPLE of making the real estate reality series. The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and her real estate broker husband Mauricio Umansky is an up-and-coming agent at her father's firm, The...
Saweetie Addresses Rumors About Past Flames on New Album The Single Life: 'Time for Me to Speak Up'
The rapper talked new music and her single status at "The Single Life Night," hosted with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Saweetie wants everyone to know she is a proud single woman. The rap star tells PEOPLE that her new album, The Single Life, is "my testimony as a single woman and what I've been through, the good and the bad." "I feel like a lot of my private love life has been publicized on the media and the internet, so it's time for me to speak up," Saweetie, 29,...
Alexa Nikolas Says "Zoey 101" Creator Dan Schneider "Had To Be" Present For Her Wardrobe Fittings
Alexa has been speaking out about inappropriate behavior at Nickelodeon following the release of Jennette McCurdy's memoir.
Dolly Parton Has A Pretty Good Reason Why She Won’t Be Touring Anymore
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
'Bachelor in Paradise' Couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married: Inside Their Courthouse Wedding!
Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are officially husband and wife!. The newlyweds were spotted by PEOPLE after they said "I do" at City Hall in New York City on Thursday morning. "We have always known marriage was in our future, it just looked a little bit different...
A Look Back on How Manifest Season 3 Ended Before Season 4 Premieres
Manifest is returning for its fourth and final season on Nov. 4 Manifest is returning for its fourth and final season. After getting canceled by NBC shortly after its season 3 finale, the series was saved by Netflix for its last season, which will be split into two parts. The news came after large support from fans to save the show, including a Change.org petition that surpassed 95,000 signatures. "Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members," Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global...
Women Are Revealing How They Realized Their Romantic Partners Actually Love Them, And It’s Inspiring Me To Do Better In My Future Relationships
"He wasn’t a 'grand gestures' guy — he showed his love through everyday actions that were smaller, and meaningful."
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined
Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
Koalas and Kisses! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy a Romantic Australian Adventure
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on a romantic getaway!. In an Instagram post on Friday, the "Firework" singer, 38, shared a series of photos of her vacation in Australia with her fiancée. Included in the gallery is a sweet shot of the couple kissing in front of a stunning turquoise sea.
Adele Reveals the One Broadway Show She'd Consider Doing to Complete EGOT: 'Never Say Never'
"I can't lie guys, I'm not a massive Broadway fan," Adele said during a fan event to promote her new music video for "I Drink Wine" Adele doesn't think she'll be up for Tony Award contention, which would complete her EGOT status, anytime soon. But, as she puts it: "Never say never." During a fan event in celebration of her latest music video for "I Drink Wine," as reported by Broadway World, the current Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy Award winner opened up about the one musical role she...
Prince Harry Will Acknowledge Grandmother Queen Elizabeth's Death in Upcoming Memoir
Prince Harry's book will touch on the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Although the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare was largely written before Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, PEOPLE confirms that he will acknowledge her death in the memoir, which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023.
Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: 'It Was Very Romantic'
Melanie "Mel B" Brown's "romantic" proposal from boyfriend Rory McPhee included rose petals, a ring and happy tears Melanie "Mel B" Brown will soon be heading down the aisle! The Spice Girls member, 47, appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, when she dished about the details of her recent engagement to her boyfriend of three years, hair stylist Rory McPhee. Sporting her signature animal print, Brown cozied up to her friend, comedian Ruby Wax, who asked her about the engagement. "He said, 'I love you, you're my...
How Much Money Will Prince Harry Make from His Upcoming Book?
Prince Harry has shared how he plans to use the proceeds from his upcoming book. The Duke of Sussex's memoir, titled Spare, will be released on Jan. 10, 2023. The 416-page book will see Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty," publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the book is "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."
Olivia Wilde Says Women in Hollywood Need a 'Community': It's 'So Difficult to Be Heard'
"I want women in positions of leadership so that men can learn from women," Olivia Wilde said at the 2022 Women in Film Honors event Olivia Wilde is looking out for her fellow women in Hollywood. On Thursday, the Don't Worry Darling director and star attended the 2022 Women in Film Honors at the Beverly Hill Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, wearing an all-black gown that showed her midriff. During a panel at the ceremony, Wilde said she believes women in the film industry "need that community because sometimes it's really difficult, so...
