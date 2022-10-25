ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duggar Sisters Love Wearing High Heels After Growing Up With Conservative Dress Code: Photos

What dress code? The Duggar sisters love to rock heels after growing up with a very modest style. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), Lauren Duggar (née Swanson), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and more of the Counting On alums have shown off their fancy footwear since becoming adults.

Long Skirts No More! Photos of the Duggar Sisters' Sexiest Outfits

Though they love to keep it casual most of the time, every now and then they’ll step up their look with a pair of cute heels. Yes, even Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) rocked some high heels for one of her first photoshoots as a mom. Back in 2015, she stood in hot pink wedges to announce that she was pregnant with her first child, son Spurgeon. She and husband Ben Seewald have gone on to have three more children — son Henry and daughters Ivy and Fern.

Jinger Duggar, Husband Jeremy Buy New Home: See Photos of Their Abode!

She added that her kids’ followed her lead, opting for thrift store finds over mainstream stores. “As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” she told fans. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

As the ladies get older, they’ve seemingly found their own unique sense of style — wearing all sorts of Duggar no-nos, including leather pants , shorts , nose rings , tattoos and bathing suits .

Check out the gallery below to see photos of the Duggar women wearing stylish high heels.

