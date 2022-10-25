Alison Sweeney has been acting since she was a child, and has made appearances in many television shows that you may have forgotten about such as "Webster," "St. Elsewhere," and "Tales From The Darkside." She also made a cameo on "Friends" and appeared as a contestant on celebrity "Fear Factor" (via Entertainment Weekly). The actress also showed off her hosting skills when she was hired to be the face of "The Biggest Loser" back in 2006. However, despite all of her television work, Sweeney is still most commonly known for her role as Sami Brady on the beloved soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

1 DAY AGO