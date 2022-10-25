Read full article on original website
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney
Alison Sweeney has been acting since she was a child, and has made appearances in many television shows that you may have forgotten about such as "Webster," "St. Elsewhere," and "Tales From The Darkside." She also made a cameo on "Friends" and appeared as a contestant on celebrity "Fear Factor" (via Entertainment Weekly). The actress also showed off her hosting skills when she was hired to be the face of "The Biggest Loser" back in 2006. However, despite all of her television work, Sweeney is still most commonly known for her role as Sami Brady on the beloved soap opera "Days of Our Lives."
Days Of Our Lives Classic Romance: Pete And Melissa
"Days of Our Lives" is responsible for many epic love stories, such as Bo and Hope Brady's romance, the relationship between John Black and Marlena Evans, and the lifelong love between Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady. However, the Peacock soap opera is also known for its portrayal of first loves, and through the decades, some memorable young couples have captured the hearts of the fans.
Days Of Our Lives' First 'Jungle Fever' Story Explained
"Days of Our Lives" fans are no strangers to shocking plot twists and spooky storylines. The Peacock soap opera has been delivering drama for decades. While serial killers, demonic possessions, people being buried alive, possible alien encounters, a one-year time jump, and brainwashing should be enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, but we can't forget about the crazy illnesses.
Why General Hospital Fans Are Over The Maxie And Austin Romance
The talented Kirsten Storms has been portraying the effervescent fashion and beauty-obsessed Maxie Jones on "General Hospital" since 2005, as Maxie is a prominent character on the show. Many of Maxie's storylines revolve around dating and relationships, as she's dated and hooked up with plenty of significant characters. For instance, many fans fell for Maxie's unlikely yet adorable relationship with Spinelli. Plus, no one can forget about Maxie's loving relationship with Nathan, who ended up dying, and telling her that he loved her as he died. Fast forward to 2022, and the bubbly blond now has a romantic storyline with Austin.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Celebrate 30 Years Of Sheila Carter With Favorite Character Moments
There's no villain in the world of daytime television like Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Her list of crimes on "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless" is largely unmatched, with her reign of terror currently going as strong as ever. Her latest stint into everyone's lives has been one for the books, with the wrongdoings and delusions growing by the day. Sheila's most recent return on "Bold" began with a bombshell reveal that she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, ruining the ending to Finn and Steffy Forrester's (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) fairytale wedding (via Soap Central).
Why Did Cane And Lily Really Divorce On The Young And The Restless?
Even though Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) is currently in a relationship with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), he isn't the first Genoa City man she fell for. One of Lily's first significant long-term relationships (and ultimately marriage) on "The Young and the Restless" was with Australian heartthrob Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). While Lily had previous romantic partners before Cane, he was the first one that felt like she might spend the rest of her life with (via Soap Central).
