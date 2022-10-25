ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center announces Christmas schedule for 2022

Lake Murray, SC 10/27/2022 - The Lake Murray Country Visitor’s Center will hold the annual Holiday Open House & Gift Shop Sale, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 and you’re invited! The Holiday Open House will take place from 10 AM – 5:30 PM at the Lake Murray Country Visitors Center located at 2184 North Lake Drive in Columbia.
Lexington Two's family program earns prestigous recognition

West Columbia, SC 10/27/2022 - One of Lexington Two’s family programs has earned a prestigious recognition from the Parents as Teachers National Center. Lexington Two’s Starting Together … Arriving Ready (STAR) Family Partnership has been endorsed as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the Parents as Teachers’ international network.
Lawson Road shooter that was arrested Thursday was 17-year-old teen himself

Lexington, SC 10/28/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Captain Adam Myrick, spokesperson for Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, said late Thursday that the person arrested for shooting a teen on Lawson Road between Pelion and Fairview around noon that day was just a teen himself. According to Myrick, the shooter was 17 years old.
Airport High School's Student Council presents check for nearly $30,000 to help support Camp Kemo

West Columbia, SC 10/26/2022 - The Student Council of Airport High School presented a check this month for nearly $30,000 to Prisma Health Children's Hospital and Camp Kemo. Camp Kemo is normally held once a year at the Lutheran Church’s Camp Kinard retreat in the Batesburg-Leesville area of the county. Camp Kemo is a well-organized event that allows children with cancer to have as close to a normal summer camp experience as possible for these very ill children. Without Camp Kemo, the children might never enjoy the fun that children without health problems have during the summer months.
Batesburg-Leesville Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating shoplifting suspect

Batesburg-Leesville, SC 10/17/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department are asking the public for their help in identifying a woman that was recently involved in a shoplifting incident at the Wal-Mart in town. According to the police, the women whose picture was caught on surveillance cameras took and unspecified amount of merchandise before leaving the store without paying for those things.
UPDATE: Sheriff's Department takes shooting suspect into custody; victim expected to recover

Pelion, SC 10/27/2022 (Paul Kirby) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, along with a multitude of other law enforcement agencies, was searching for a suspected gunman near Lawson Road in the Fairview Community of Lexington County Thursday afternoon. Lawson Road is located to the west of US Hwy 178 (Fairview Road) between the Town of Pelion and Fairview Crossroads. This according to the department’s social media pages.
