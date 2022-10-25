Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Muscogee County School Board discusses students’ attendance zones
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board revised the district’s zoning issue, providing information and accepting input from the public. Many of the parents attending the meeting at Northside High School expressed their concern about changing current attendance boundaries, which have been in place for more than 25 years.
Columbus Construction Ready program graduates 20 students, places most of them with employers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, Construction Ready, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers Inc. (GoodwillSR), held a graduation ceremony for the third Construction Ready class to be held in Columbus. The 20-day construction skills training program began on Monday, Oct. 3. Scott Shelar, president and CEO of Construction Ready, said the graduation […]
New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or […]
WTVM
Millions in CARES Act money still available for the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has millions of dollars to spend on just about whatever they need and city leaders are asking for your input on how the money should be spent. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp awarded Columbus $78.4 million in Cares Act Money, half of that...
WTVM
Troup County football coach relieved of duties, will return in January
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A middle school football coach in West Georgia will return to work in January after being relieved of coaching duties by the Troup County Superintendent. A video circulated on social media showing a player for Long Cane Middle School hit a table with a bat...
WTVM
Columbus City Council requests input on how to spend rest of COVID-relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last year, Columbus received a total of $78.4 million from the federal government in American Rescue Plan funds. But the big question is, how is that money being spent?. Earlier tonight, city leaders held a public meeting to discuss the allocation of all that money for...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
UPDATE: Eddy Middle School in South Columbus lifts lockdown after threatening phone call
UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began. The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. […]
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
wrbl.com
PATH Conference kicks off in Columbus, provides assistance to homeless
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Project Assistance to Transition from Homelessness (PATH) Conference began in Columbus on Tuesday morning with a kickoff event at Safehouse Ministries. According to Drew Johnson, a Case Manager at Safehouse Ministries, there are currently a total of 244 homeless individuals in Columbus. The kickoff...
WTVM
Community supports 3 Columbus boys killed in Oklahoma wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city came together to support Columbus parents experiencing the loss of three children. Money is being raised for the parents of the boys killed in a crash in Oklahoma last week. More than 500 donors have stepped up to support. Aisha Holt, who identified as...
Phenix City, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Phenix City. The Prattville High School football team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
WTVM
Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries. Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site. “Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
WTVM
Halloween safety tips from local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Spooky season is here, with Halloween just a few days away. Trick or treating starts as early as tomorrow for some and there are real dangers lurking. That includes fears of a bright-colored version of fentanyl that looks like candy. Local law enforcement have some tips to keep you safe.
WTVM
Columbus Museum celebrated renovation kick-off with groundbreaking
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly five years of planning and fundraising, the Columbus Museum will soon be getting a new look. The museum celebrated its groundbreaking on Oct. 28. Renovations will take nearly a year and a half to complete. There will be many new additions, including a children’s...
Columbus, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Strong Rock Christian School football team will have a game with Brookstone School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0