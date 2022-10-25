ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Central Indiana schools look to referendums during general election

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zShJ_0imGm96300

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine schools around central Indiana are hoping voters will approve their referendums while they cast their votes on November 8.

You can find the results of the election regarding the referendums below.

Note: Races may contain test data until November 7 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

Senator Braun may run for Governor of Indiana

Indiana’s US Senator from Jasper is considering a run for governor. Mike Braun appeared on Indianapolis radio this week saying that the increased crime in the state’s capital is one of the reasons he’s considering vying for the state’s top office. He commented that the crime...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana

You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

IPS proposing referendums to help fund Rebuilding Stronger Plan

INDIANAPOLIS — In a matter of weeks, board members are expected to vote on a final version of the Rebuilding Stronger Plan for Indianapolis Public Schools. As we’ve reported before, the proposed plan includes a variety of sweeping changes, including reorganizing schools, changing school zones and even some building closures. Superintendent Aleesia Johnson said the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

How much snow will Indiana get this winter?

Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

AES Indiana seeks to convert coal-fired units at Petersburg plant

For years, environmentalists and public officials have urged AES Indiana to stop burning coal at its largest and dirtiest power plant, the Petersburg Generating Station in southwest Indiana. Now, it appears that the Indianapolis-based utility is getting ready to do just that. AES Indiana said it wants to convert the...
PETERSBURG, IN
FOX59

Man stabbed at party near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are searching for a man that stabbed a 19-year-old man near Indiana University’s campus early Saturday morning. Indiana University Police first reported the stabbing on social media just before 1:00 a.m. near 425 North Dunn Street. Bloomington police said at 12:35 a.m., officers to the home where a man was […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP

HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy