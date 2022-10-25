ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 and March 14. As investigators began looking into the thefts, it was discovered through working with several other agencies that the theft ring stretched across at least three states.

East Chicago man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for interstate shooting

Investigators said that the auto theft ring targeted high-performance vehicles, specifically those with Dodge Scat Pack options. Police said the ring stretched from Kokomo and Fort Wayne in Indiana to Toledo, Ohio; Detriot and Dearborn Heights, Michigan.

On July 26, a warrant was issued in Howard County for the arrest of 21-year-old Devon Barr for two counts of auto theft and corrupt business influence.

Barr ended up being taken into custody on Tuesday after U.S. Marshalls located him in Toledo, Ohio. He currently is being held in Lucas County Jail in Ohio and is set to be extradited to Howard County Jail.

Police said the auto theft case remains open and asks anyone with additional information to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

