Nonprofits serving immigrants receive recognition at major annual awards ceremony

Good morning, readers:

Last month, I was among several volunteers from The Tennessean who helped fill boxes with non-perishable food at the warehouse of Second Harvest Food Bank, north of downtown Nashville. These items would help feed many need families in the community.

While I feared we were going to have an "I Love Lucy" chocolate factory conveyor belt mishap (watch the 3 minute clip here if you don't know what I'm talking about), we actually became a well-oiled machine — each playing an important part putting cardboard boxes together, organizing the canned and boxed food properly, or sealing them.

It felt good, but it was a reminder of how important nonprofits are to communities in helping solve major problems, from hunger to homelessness and from literacy to civil rights advocacy. They rely on staff, volunteers and generous members of the community in business, government and civic life to help them do the work.

They rarely get the recognition they deserve, but it is fitting when they do. That is what happened at the 29th annual Salute to Excellence Awards from the Center for Nonprofit Management last Thursday.

The event took place at Belmont University's new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, and it was the first in-person ceremony since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. Thirteen leaders or organizations won awards in front of a large audience of peers, volunteers and supporters.

Among the winners was Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors, which provides free or low-cost immigration services to immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers. Executive Director Tessa Lemos Del Pino and staff attorney Alvaro Manrique Barrenechea accepted The Frist Foundation Team Building Award.

Among other members of the community honored were the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition, which was a finalist for The Frist Foundation Development Award.

It was a beautiful event. Also noteworthy, Yuri Cunza, president and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, served as panel chair for the event's Truist CFO of the Year Award.

Scroll to read the full list of honorees and finalists.

Rising Together Movement launches in Nashville

Valeria Aloe, an Argentine native and New Jersey resident, was the first person in her family to go to college. She turned her determination into a career in brand management and also wrote a book called "Uncolonized Latinas: Transforming Our Mindsets and Rising Together."

On Saturday, Nov. 5, she is bringing the Rising Together Movement to Nashville, focused on uplifting and transforming Latinas through a series of workshops and activities. You can learn more about the event at this link. It takes place at Conexión Américas on Nolensville Pike.

On Oct. 20, I interviewed Valeria on a video conference call. You can watch our conversation and learn more about Rising Together Movement.

What else you'll find in this week's newsletter:

Upcoming local events

Oct. 29-30: Cheekwood brings back its Día de los Muertos event to celebrate Day of the Dead.

Cheekwood brings back its Día de los Muertos event to celebrate Day of the Dead. Nov. 2: An Evening with Paola Mendoza: Immigration, Activism, Advocacy and Art runs 6-7 p.m. followed by tapas and conversation at Scarritt Bennett Center. Register here.

Resources

¡Muchas gracias!

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network - Tennessee. He is of Colombian and Cuban descent, has studied or worked in several Spanish-speaking countries, and was the founding editor of Gaceta Tropical in Southwest Florida. He has lived in Tennessee since 2014. Call him at (615) 259-8063, email him at dplazas@tennessean.com or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nonprofits serving immigrants receive recognition at major annual awards ceremony