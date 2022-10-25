Randall County Commissioners' Court approves vehicle emergency alert system, other items

The Randall County Commissioners' Court meeting began Tuesday morning with the approval of minutes and certification awards for years of service.

The TLOxp online research services contract was approved with TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions, Inc.; this provides information that can be utilized in investigations on a person of interest, such as phone numbers and place of employment. The motion was approved 5-0.

Another item that was approved unanimously was approving the HAAS alerting system for emergency vehicles, which would send out an electronic signal to various mapping applications and navigation systems. It would alert drivers about a half mile from an accident to slow down and that emergency vehicles are heading to the scene, in an effort to reduce dangers of distracted driving.

"This is a system installed on a fire vehicle, and once the lights are turned on, it alerts other vehicles to the oncoming emergency vehicles. It is just another way to help protect our guys," said Randall County Fire Chief Joe Koch.

Other items approved the purchase of new equipment and replacement of old equipment.