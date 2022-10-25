ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia men charged in fatal home invasion

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
Last year, police wrongfully arrested three people, including a juvenile, in the death of 30-year-old Trakus Pratt. Now they say they have the right men.

Elijah Ajani Hill, 19, and Jacquez Tyjuan Morrison, 20, both of Gastonia, are both charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Pratt's death.

Hill and Morrison are accused of going to Pratt's home on Raindrops Road on June 12, 2021, and breaking in with plans to rob Pratt, said Assistant District Attorney David Franceschelli.

Pratt, his girlfriend, and a child were in the house, and Pratt was shot twice in the head.

Franceschelli asked that Hill and Morrison be held without bond, and District Court Judge Donald Rice granted that request.

Hill and Morrison were arrested Monday. Their arrests are the latest development in a police investigation that cost three others more than seven months of their lives.

Those people, then-22-year-old Kenya Partlow, Cameron Santell Durham, 18, and a 17-year-old, were wrongfully accused of killing Pratt and held in jail for more than seven months without a trial before prosecutors dropped the charges. The 17-year-old boy, who was never identified, turned 18 while in jail. Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page cited "newly discovered evidence" when he dismissed the first-degree murder charges Thursday, Feb. 24.

Hill and Morrison face prison sentences of life without parole if convicted as charged.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com.

