Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game
Joel Embiid is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: The Lakers Roster Doesn’t Work In Today’s NBA Because of Lack of Shooters
It's quite obvious the league has been dominated by Steph Curry and the Warriors for nearly the past decade. There formula is simple, shoot more 3-pointers and make more 3-pointers than your opponent and you will win games. This has been the Lakers kryptonite for the beginning of the season...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.
Wichita Eagle
The Sixers Have Issues. They Involve Joel Embiid.
Early in the NBA season it’s always difficult to separate reality from noise. Small sample sizes throw everything out of whack. (Like the Grizzlies being 4–1 with a minus-1.7 net rating.) And teams can’t hide from garish records. A 1–4 stretch in February is a lot different than having a “1” in the win column five games into the season.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)
Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28) Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference. Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns. Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding...
Donda Academy out of basketball season opener in Minnesota as fifth tournament drops school
The private prep school started by Kanye West, the rapper and business mogul now known as Ye, no longer is scheduled to play Nov. 3.
Wichita Eagle
Bluelines: Thank You, Hockey News
And if you're wondering what that's all about – hold on for a second, and The Maven will explain. On Wednesday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, I had the hockey night of my young life of 90 years. The New York Islanders did an out-of-this-world thing...
