Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors

View the original article to see embedded media. The Charlotte Hornets are set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but they will remain without their young star LaMelo Ball. Still yet to make his season debut, Ball is still dealing with an ankle sprain that has held him out of Charlotte's first five games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. After suffering a hard fall vs. the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is questionable to play in Friday night's matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns. In a recent report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi, it was revealed that Williamson is expected to go through his pre-game routine on Friday night, but may very well save his return for Sunday against the LA Clippers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

The Sixers Have Issues. They Involve Joel Embiid.

Early in the NBA season it’s always difficult to separate reality from noise. Small sample sizes throw everything out of whack. (Like the Grizzlies being 4–1 with a minus-1.7 net rating.) And teams can’t hide from garish records. A 1–4 stretch in February is a lot different than having a “1” in the win column five games into the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28)

Pelicans-Suns Live Game Thread (10/28) Quotes from Willie Green's Pregame Press Conference. Coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado were questionable "but more than likely they'll play" against the Suns. Green believes McCollum is getting better and better" in the area of being a ball facilitator. He's understanding...
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Bluelines: Thank You, Hockey News

And if you're wondering what that's all about – hold on for a second, and The Maven will explain. On Wednesday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, Long Island, I had the hockey night of my young life of 90 years. The New York Islanders did an out-of-this-world thing...
ELMONT, NY

