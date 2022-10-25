ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

How many students attend Loudonville-Perrysville schools? Here's the real answer

By Jim Brewer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwTte_0imGlrRd00

LOUDONVILLE − Make no mistake, more than 900 students attend Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools — enrollment is not declining.

But that information comes at second glance.

At first glance, it was a different story.

The administration had reported an October count of 750 students, far short of the projected 900 students at the start of the school year, leaving the Board of Education to question why during Monday's public meeting.

District enrollment actually is 941, Treasurer Christine Angerer confirmed on Tuesday after double checking the data and clearing up a "miscommunication" between the administration and the board.

District enrollment tops 900 students, but school board was under a different impression

During a work session Monday, Oct. 24, it was noted that the district's October count stands at 750 — down 150 students from what some school officials had expected, and more than 130 fewer students than listed on the 2021-'22 state report card, which shows a total enrollment of 883 for the district's three buildings, according to Ohio Department of Education data.

“How can we be so far off on our enrollment numbers?” Board President John Carroll asked. “I thought enrollment was 900 when school started.”

Building principals and other administrators at the meeting thought the number was off and began doing the math, Angerer told the Times-Gazette on Tuesday. However, no one spoke up at the meeting because they wanted to be sure of the student count before correcting the information previously provided to the board.

The October count is 941, Angerer said the next day after confirming the number.

"It was a miscommunication," she said, unable to explain exactly how the discrepancy occurred. "The superintendent (Catherine Puster) and I talk all the time," she said, uncertain how the incorrect number came to light.

Most of the meeting was spent in discussion of school facilities, with brief discussion on other topics, including enrollment, in the latter part of the two-hour open session. The meeting closed with an executive session called to discuss employment of a public employee.

Board talks school facilities: Renovating vs. new construction

At the opening of the meeting Carroll introduced Dan Obrynba and Jennifer Fuller of the architectural firm Fanning-Howey, who described the process of planning for a building project.

Carroll asked for an explanation on how schools should decide whether to renovate or build new when considering new schools.

Obrynba said the process on a building project starts with formation of committees to study building issues and need.

"These committees look at issues like enrollment, building condition, and school district vision,” Obrynba explained. “They strive to find what is best for students, and what teachers need. After collecting information, the committees involve stakeholders to analyze it and create different options. Eventually, the committees determine what is best, whether to build or remodel, and what kind of building to pursue.”

Carroll advised Obrynba that the district unsuccessfully put building issues on the ballot in 2004 and 2005, with both issues being rejected by voters.

“After the failures, it was suggested that a remodel option, rather than new buildings, might have been supported,” the board president said.

“How often do districts wind up in renovation rather than building?” Carroll asked. “Our buildings were built in 1923, 1953 and 1964.”

Obrynba reiterated, "well organized committees will provide the answer.”

State funding for new schools means state input on scope of project

The architect was lukewarm on the district pursuing a project through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, noting “your share if accepting state funds is only 29%, and if involved, the state has much to say on how and what you build.”

Board member Bruce Davis asked how state involvement would figure in if the district wanted to keep an old gym after a building project.

“If the state is involved, you would have to upgrade the gym to meet current state standards, while if it is not, you might get to avoid meeting those standards,” Obrynba said.

Resident Jordan Lance asked if community interests are factored into decisions on school projects.

"The committee, again, will need to decide based on what is best for kids,” answered the architect.

During discussion of the district’s permanent improvement levy projects, Building and Grounds Supervisor Shayne McCaskey reported that by using COVID relief funds, scheduled roof replacements through 2025 have been completed, enabling the district to take on more improvement projects.

McCaskey said he welcomes suggestions on what projects might be funded.

The board discussed school support group projects by the FFA Alumni, McMullen Parents, and Athletic Boosters.

Kenny Libben of the FFA Alumni said the organization has raised $140,000 toward a replacement greenhouse at the high school.

The board will meet again in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov, 21, in the R.F. McMullen School.

That is a week later than the board’s usual meeting time, the second Monday of each month. The meeting is delayed because of conflict with the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference on Nov. 14.

Comments / 0

 

