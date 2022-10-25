Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
KSLTV
Can a tax code amendment help Utahns conserve water?
SALT LAKE CITY — As ongoing drought conditions continue to pummel the West, a Utah water conservation advocacy group believes a tweak in the state’s tax code can be a major driver toward water consumption reduction goals according to a story at KSL.com. Public records show that Utah...
KSLTV
Building, linking paved trails envisioned for Utah
WOODS CROSS, Utah — Everybody in Utah should have easy access to safe trails to get from one place to another without getting on a road. That’s the new transportation vision proposed Friday by the governor and the executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. This is...
KSLTV
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
KSLTV
State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state’s $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. “Because the...
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
KSLTV
Air-clearing restrictions on fireplaces begin next week
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year again when an unhealthy inversion can leave a cloud of pollution hanging over the Wasatch Front. That means residents need to check on wood-burning restrictions starting November 1. The wood releases 2.5 (PM2.5), or fine particles of air pollution...
KSLTV
Utah Highway Patrol: Trooper’s comment to deputy twirling lasso in search for Black man was inappropriate
MOAB, Utah — A trooper’s comment to a Utah sheriff’s deputy who was twirling a lasso while searching for a Black man over the summer was inappropriate and “does not represent the practices” of the Utah Highway Patrol, the agency said Thursday. In body camera...
KSLTV
UHP and ER doctor: Motorists, pedestrians need to work together to reduce fatalities
MURRAY, Utah — Utah is on pace to set the annual record for the greatest number of fatal auto-pedestrian crashes. To catch people’s attention and change this trend, the Utah Highway Patrol joined an emergency room doctor at Intermountain Healthcare to talk about the devastation those crashes cause.
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Want to bust inflation? Avoid pumpkin spice!
SALT LAKE CITY — Pumpkin spice is not just for pumpkin pie anymore. It has become a marketing triumph in branding. And, as the weather turns colder like it has in Utah this week, we start craving it and companies are capitalizing on our cravings. As far as most...
