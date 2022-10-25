ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
Can a tax code amendment help Utahns conserve water?

SALT LAKE CITY — As ongoing drought conditions continue to pummel the West, a Utah water conservation advocacy group believes a tweak in the state’s tax code can be a major driver toward water consumption reduction goals according to a story at KSL.com. Public records show that Utah...
Building, linking paved trails envisioned for Utah

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Everybody in Utah should have easy access to safe trails to get from one place to another without getting on a road. That’s the new transportation vision proposed Friday by the governor and the executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. This is...
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
State division pulls plug on Utah Lake Restoration Project proposal

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands has pulled the plug on the state’s $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands at Utah Lake. The current application for the Utah Lake Restoration Project will be canceled, the division announced Thursday. “Because the...
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
Air-clearing restrictions on fireplaces begin next week

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year again when an unhealthy inversion can leave a cloud of pollution hanging over the Wasatch Front. That means residents need to check on wood-burning restrictions starting November 1. The wood releases 2.5 (PM2.5), or fine particles of air pollution...
