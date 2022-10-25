ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Andersen Middle School student shaves head to support teacher battling cancer

An Andersen Middle School seventh grader decided to do something special for her former history teacher after learning she was battling breast cancer. For sixth grade ancient civilizations teacher Amy Arens, there is no place to be but in the classroom. But after a breast cancer diagnosis changed her life four months ago, she is only able to spend half the time with her students.
KETV.com

Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers

There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha water main break

Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes

OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Shooting threat made against Elkhorn Ridge Middle School

(Elkhorn, NE) -- A shooting threat is made against an Elkhorn school on Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning, they received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The DCSO says it is actively investigating the threat and is working to identify the person(s) responsible for making the threat. DCSO says the Elkhorn School District administration is working closely with them on this matter.
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability

LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if it was Your Loved One?” the group called on the […] The post Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
OMAHA, NE

