Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
'Able to get back to being educators': Westside puts updated curriculum to the test
OMAHA, Neb. — Educators joked the refined reading curriculum can help students comprehend complex election ballots one day. They also explored social-emotional learning, skills that might also be applicable in the legislature. "The thing that I learned that most surprised me is that everybody can do math," said state...
KETV.com
Andersen Middle School student shaves head to support teacher battling cancer
An Andersen Middle School seventh grader decided to do something special for her former history teacher after learning she was battling breast cancer. For sixth grade ancient civilizations teacher Amy Arens, there is no place to be but in the classroom. But after a breast cancer diagnosis changed her life four months ago, she is only able to spend half the time with her students.
KETV.com
Audit: Nebraska's top agencies spent nearly $30M in overtime in 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. — As Nebraska's top agencies battle staffing concerns, a performance audit shows the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation spent a combined $29 million in overtime pay in Fiscal Year 2020. "It's not acceptable,"...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KETV.com
Schools, hospitals battle multiple competing illnesses, RSV and COVID-19
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors are warning of a triple whammy this fall and winter. Cases of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV are on the rise in children. The state health department reports 430 known cases of RSV as of last week. At this time last year, that number was 240.
WOWT
Bennington parents raise safety concerns after incident at elementary school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An assault by one student on several others has become a flash point for some parents at a Bennington elementary school. They considered it serious enough to file sheriff’s reports. When Heritage Elementary got out last Wednesday Brecken Leclair, 7, showed his mom the marks...
WOWT
Election 2022: The fight for Douglas County Attorney
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are less than two weeks until the November election and one of the hottest races here in the Omaha area is the battle for Douglas County attorney. The race pits a well-known incumbent versus a lawyer who served as the director of Legal Aid of Nebraska.
Sioux City Journal
Minimum wage hike would mean pay increases for thousands of Nebraska government workers
There's disagreement over whether gradually raising Nebraska's minimum wage from its current $9 an hour to $15 an hour is a good thing. Initiative 433, which is on the Nov. 8 ballot, would bump up the minimum wage to $10.50 an hour next year, and it would increase by $1.50 an hour annually until reaching $15 an hour in 2026, after which it would be subject to an annual cost-of-living adjustment.
klkntv.com
RECALL ALERT: Dipping caramel sold in Omaha could cause ‘serious allergic reaction’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling dipping caramel that was sold in Nebraska and two neighboring states. The recall was issued on Thursday after the product was found to contain wheat, which was not declared on the product label. People with an allergy or severe...
WOWT
‘There’s not much you can do’: Remote and warehouse jobs contribute to worker shortage in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the past two years, the worker shortage seems like it’s been a never-ending topic. “I already had a cook called in for tomorrow night. It’s just I’m not extremely hopeful it will get better,” Kevin Culjat, Owner of Rocco’s Pizza said.
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
KETV.com
'This is used for public safety': Omaha Police ask city for new armored vehicle
OMAHA, Neb. — The ACLU of Nebraska plans to oppose the Omaha Police Department's request to purchase a new armored vehicle worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. OPD is requesting the Omaha City Council to approve the purchase of a Lenco BearCat, which would replace an outdated vehicle police have had for 16 years.
KETV.com
KETV speaks with Nebraska Medicine neurologist about strokes
OMAHA, Neb. — This Saturday, Oct. 29, marks World Stroke Awareness Day — an affliction affecting one in four people. KETV spoke with Dr. Scott Diesing, a neurologist with Nebraska Medicine, about the importance of knowing the signs. Hear what Diesing had to say about stroke signs, prevention,...
iheart.com
Shooting threat made against Elkhorn Ridge Middle School
(Elkhorn, NE) -- A shooting threat is made against an Elkhorn school on Thursday. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Thursday morning, they received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The DCSO says it is actively investigating the threat and is working to identify the person(s) responsible for making the threat. DCSO says the Elkhorn School District administration is working closely with them on this matter.
KELOLAND TV
Babies dress up for Halloween at Nebraska hospital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Babies in the NICU at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, are showcasing their cute Halloween costumes. Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes, helping families find a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.
WOWT
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability
LINCOLN — A group of American Legion members and others took to the streets Friday to protest a controversial pardon granted to a Legion member for a violent sex assault in 1993. Carrying signs that read “Shame on You Neb. Legion Leaders” and “What if it was Your Loved One?” the group called on the […] The post Critics of controversial pardon call for apology, more accountability appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Douglas County sheriff investigating Omaha middle school shooting threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received information on Thursday that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. The sheriff’s office is actively investigating the threat to identify who is responsible. Anyone caught making terroristic threats of school shootings...
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
Comments / 0