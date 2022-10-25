Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
wgxa.tv
Macon Water Authority calls in the DA for investigation against 4 board members
MACON, Ga (WGXA)- An investigation may be underway looking into if Macon Water Authority board members broke bylaws. This all comes on the heels of the recent resignation of the executive director. Macon Water Authority had a special called board meeting earlier today to discuss the matter. Chairman Sam Hart...
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
wgxa.tv
MWA chairman seeks advice from DA, judge over alleged board misconduct
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart said he plans to contact the district attorney and chief judge of Superior Court of Bibb County for advice and a possible investigation into alleged board misconduct. Hart said he received a formal complaint Friday from a member of the...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
wgxa.tv
Unemployment rate in the Midstate continues to drop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon's unemployment rate continues to see a downward trend, sitting at just three percent, according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
wgxa.tv
1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
wgxa.tv
Midstate high schoolers get their hands dirty in head-to-head construction competition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Students for 19 high schools across the Midstate are gathering for the Associated General Contractors of Georgia's Central Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge at the Macon State Farmers' Market. AGC Georgia and Sheridan Construction are partnering for the event, one of seven regional events held...
wgxa.tv
Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting
A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
wgxa.tv
Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?
There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
wgxa.tv
Final defendant in Middle Georgia meth trafficking case pleads guilty
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The final defendant in a July 2021 drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing after an operation put 30 people behind bars. 38-year-old Robert Justice of Chester is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using a cell phone to participate in the trafficking activity, according to U.S. Attorney David Estes.
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins pulls out win over Jones County, ACE dominates Southwest
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is slowly winding down. Week 11 of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a key win for a local powerhouse looking to get its season on track before the playoffs.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
wgxa.tv
Macon man pleads guilty to six-figure bank fraud scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has entered a guilty plea for his role in a scheme to defraud a community bank out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the United States Department of Justice. 66-year-old Garland Stephens of Macon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
