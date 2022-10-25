ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochran, GA

wgxa.tv

MWA chairman seeks advice from DA, judge over alleged board misconduct

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Macon Water Authority Chairman Sam Hart said he plans to contact the district attorney and chief judge of Superior Court of Bibb County for advice and a possible investigation into alleged board misconduct. Hart said he received a formal complaint Friday from a member of the...
MACON, GA
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Unemployment rate in the Midstate continues to drop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon's unemployment rate continues to see a downward trend, sitting at just three percent, according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. "We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
MCRAE, GA
wgxa.tv

1800's time capsule artifacts are on display at local Macon museum

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Last month two time capsules over 100 years old were discovered within the grounds of Macon. On Friday the Cannonball House Museum reopened featuring the artifacts within the time capsules. "From 1956 until this year it sat in that cornerstone of that monument", says Cheryl Aultman. Cheryl...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Increased law enforcement presence follows downtown shooting

A week after downtown Macon theater patrons and others ran for their lives as shots rang out in the early morning hours, law enforcement officers visited downtown establishments and met with illegal food vendors. “The sheriff and code enforcement went out Friday and Saturday night last week and did several...
13WMAZ

List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
wgxa.tv

Every Bibb County School will soon have a sensory room. What are they for?

There’s a spot inside Central High school where students can stargaze in the morning or afternoon. It’s a room where tiny LED lights pierce a black sky of ceiling tiles. A projection of earth rotates slowly on the wall. Mirrors in a corner double the visual delight of bubbles rising ceaselessly to the top of a transparent tube.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Final defendant in Middle Georgia meth trafficking case pleads guilty

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- The final defendant in a July 2021 drug trafficking case has pleaded guilty and is now awaiting sentencing after an operation put 30 people behind bars. 38-year-old Robert Justice of Chester is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to using a cell phone to participate in the trafficking activity, according to U.S. Attorney David Estes.
DUBLIN, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man pleads guilty to six-figure bank fraud scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has entered a guilty plea for his role in a scheme to defraud a community bank out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the United States Department of Justice. 66-year-old Garland Stephens of Macon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy...
MACON, GA

