ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

What went down in Utah’s 4th Congressional Debate

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 4th Congressional Debate took place Friday evening. Candidates Darlene McDonald and Rep. Burgess Owens, discussed multiple topics such as inflation, education and the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Inflation and energy prices. Early on in the debate, moderator Professor James Curry asked about...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi

SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah

WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate

Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Building, linking paved trails envisioned for Utah

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Everybody in Utah should have easy access to safe trails to get from one place to another without getting on a road. That’s the new transportation vision proposed Friday by the governor and the executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. This is...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Can a tax code amendment help Utahns conserve water?

SALT LAKE CITY — As ongoing drought conditions continue to pummel the West, a Utah water conservation advocacy group believes a tweak in the state’s tax code can be a major driver toward water consumption reduction goals according to a story at KSL.com. Public records show that Utah...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
WYOMING STATE
KSLTV

It’s Utah’s most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?

SALT LAKE CITY — They’re hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox, and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah’s senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by Super PACs on ads.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided

But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy