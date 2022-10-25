Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
What went down in Utah’s 4th Congressional Debate
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s 4th Congressional Debate took place Friday evening. Candidates Darlene McDonald and Rep. Burgess Owens, discussed multiple topics such as inflation, education and the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Inflation and energy prices. Early on in the debate, moderator Professor James Curry asked about...
KSLTV
Utah leaders react to violent attack of Paul Pelosi
SALT LAKE CITY — Several Utah leaders sent their regards Friday after Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was violently attacked inside their San Francisco home. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the incident “absolutely horrible, adding that as threats to public officials and their families escalate,...
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
ksl.com
Cox, UDOT 'very serious' about an 'interstate' of trails to connect Utah
WOODS CROSS — Utah is already home to the "Golden Spoke," a series of multi-use trails that connect communities throughout the Wasatch Front. There are many other similar trail systems scattered across the state, as well. But the Golden Spoke may one day become much, much larger. Gov. Spencer...
Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate
Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
KSLTV
Building, linking paved trails envisioned for Utah
WOODS CROSS, Utah — Everybody in Utah should have easy access to safe trails to get from one place to another without getting on a road. That’s the new transportation vision proposed Friday by the governor and the executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. This is...
KSLTV
Can a tax code amendment help Utahns conserve water?
SALT LAKE CITY — As ongoing drought conditions continue to pummel the West, a Utah water conservation advocacy group believes a tweak in the state’s tax code can be a major driver toward water consumption reduction goals according to a story at KSL.com. Public records show that Utah...
ksl.com
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
KSLTV
What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
kuer.org
Is Utah Constitutional Amendment A a power grab or needed legislative flexibility?
Below the high-profile races for House and Senate, and the state Legislature, Utahns will find an amendment to the Utah Constitution on their ballot — Constitutional Amendment A. The amendment was proposed by the Legislature back in 2021. If passed, it would increase the amount of money the Legislature...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Faces Potential ‘Disaster’ As Diesel Supplies Evaporate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The supply of diesel in the United States has dropped to its lowest seasonal level since 1945, according to federal data, meaning there’s less than a month of the fuel stockpiled in the country. Wyoming gas distributors have struggled with...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
KSLTV
It’s Utah’s most expensive race: Where is the money coming from?
SALT LAKE CITY — They’re hard to miss, taking over your TV, mailbox, and cell phone: ads supporting or opposing Sen. Mike Lee and challenger Evan McMullin. The campaign for Utah’s senate seat is now the most expensive in state history, with more than $25 million brought in by candidates, and spent by Super PACs on ads.
ksl.com
COVID-19 shots added to CDC's recommended immunizations list. Here's the impact on Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although COVID-19 vaccines have been put on the list of routine immunizations recommended for both children and adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts stress that doesn't mean the shots are now mandatory. "The CDC can make recommendations all they want,...
COVID cases rise in Utah for first time in weeks
For the first time in weeks, COVID-19 cases in Utah are on the rise along with 14 new deaths and 135 new hospitalizations
IRONMAN World Championship returns to Utah
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, is rising once again in the Land of Endurance. October 28-29 will be […]
KSLTV
What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
utahbusiness.com
Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided
But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
