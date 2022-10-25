Read full article on original website
KOMO News
City of University Place seeking additional funding for public safety
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The City of University Place is seeking voter approval for a levy lid lift to provide funding for additional public safety staffing. Proposition No.1 would increase the city’s property tax levy. Right now, the city receives approximately six cents for every dollar taxpayers pay in property tax. Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa said the increase would be about eight cents for every dollar.
KOMO News
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates running to become King County's next prosecutor
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Two candidates vying to be the next King County Prosecutor joined KOMO's Beyond The Podium. Jim Ferrell and Leesa Manion are the two candidates running for the position. Ferrell is currently the Mayor of Federal Way and Manion is currently the Chief of Staff under...
KOMO News
Seattle mayor releases plan on city's efforts to deal with graffiti
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposal Thursday on expanding the city’s ongoing effort to deal with graffiti. Harrell's graffiti plan is part of his proposed budget which is currently under review by the city council. If approved, the plan would include more funds for abatement,...
KOMO News
Seattle City Council considers purchasing hotel for unhoused people along Aurora Avenue
SEATTLE, Wash. — Taxpayers could soon be footing the bill for a new homeless hotel in North Seattle. The proposal is already getting mixed reviews, including from businesses who say they're still dealing with problems stemming from another homeless hotel nearby. But, others like Larry and Kevin say they’d...
KOMO News
How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
KOMO News
Kirkland Police Dept. holding its third Guns for Gift Cards event
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department hosted its third Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, October 29. This event plans to build upon the success of the two exchanges held earlier this year in June and July. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response at our earlier events,”...
KOMO News
As 1st fall storm approaches, Seattle Public Utilities urges people to assist with leaves
The first fall storm is about to hit, and something as simple as falling leaves can end up damaging your home or street. That’s why Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is asking people to help out by clearing leaves from storm drains. “We have over 33,000 storm drains in Seattle,...
KOMO News
Concrete form collapses, injuring Link light rail worker in Mountlake Terrace
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A concrete form collapsed at a job site for the Sound Transit Link light rail project in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, critically injuring a construction worker, according to officials. The worker, a man in his 40s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he...
KOMO News
Seattle announced as a host city for APEC meetings in 2023
SEATTLE — A major international financial summit is coming to Seattle next year. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will hold some of its meetings of Asian-Pacific leaders in the emerald city for the first time in 30 years. The meetings will be ministerial meetings, including the women and the...
KOMO News
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — Federal law enforcement and Seattle police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 19 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference Wednesday at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle,...
KOMO News
Suspects in Kirkland rape tracked down and arrested in Seattle
Police tracked down and arrested two men tied to a rape investigation in Kirkland. The woman who was attacked said she was asleep in her home around 1:00 a.m. on Friday when two armed men broke into her home. One of the men then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Both...
KOMO News
Two pedestrians killed in separate incidents near Georgetown Thursday morning
SEATTLE — Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents Thursday morning near Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood. Washington State Patrol said a 32-year-old male from Alaska was killed while crossing SR 99 just south of the 1st Ave Bridge. WSP said the man was crossing the barrier from southbound SR 99...
KOMO News
Amazon to open new satellite production facility in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amazon has announced its plans to open a new satellite production facility in Kirkland as part of its Project Kuiper low Earth orbit satellite network. The company said the network will bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved communities around the world. The project Kuiper program is...
KOMO News
Three-alarm fire in downtown Sumner burns several businesses
SUMNER, Wash. — Crews spent Friday morning putting out a three-alarm commercial fire that plagued several businesses in downtown Sumner. The fire — located in the 900 block of Main Street — began around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue, which tweeted at 5:17 a.m. that the fire was no longer spreading and was contained.
KOMO News
One stabbed, one injured following workplace stabbing in Seattle's Judkins Park
SEATTLE, Wash. — A woman was arrested in the Judkins Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after she stabbed her coworker following a dispute. Around 2 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a woman had been stabbed at a healthcare facility in the 2600 block of South Dearborn Street. When officers...
KOMO News
Pasado's Safe Haven mobile spay and neuter clinic broken into, items stolen
Pasado’s Safe Haven has discovered that one of their mobile spay and neuter clinics was vandalized and essential items were taken. The damage caused them to shut down that unit leaving hundreds of animals that were scheduled for spay and neuter appointments waiting until it's been fixed. “For 11...
KOMO News
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KOMO News
Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden
SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
KOMO News
Kirkland police searching for two men accused of breaking into a home, assaulting a woman
KIRKLAND, Wash — Kirkland police said they are searching for two men who reportedly broken into a home armed with handguns early Friday morning. One of the men is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping inside. According to police, the suspects appeared to have entered...
KOMO News
Videos show car crashing into Tacoma cannabis shop during robbery
TACOMA, Wash. — New surveillance video shows people in what appears to be a well-organized armed robbery of Zips Cannabis in Tacoma Friday. The video surveillance from both inside and outside the store shows a car ramming into the cannabis shop at a high rate of speed, followed by hooded people running inside and grabbing merchandise off the shelves in less than 40 seconds.
