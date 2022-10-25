ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

KOMO News

City of University Place seeking additional funding for public safety

UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — The City of University Place is seeking voter approval for a levy lid lift to provide funding for additional public safety staffing. Proposition No.1 would increase the city’s property tax levy. Right now, the city receives approximately six cents for every dollar taxpayers pay in property tax. Mayor Pro Tem Javier Figueroa said the increase would be about eight cents for every dollar.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle mayor releases plan on city's efforts to deal with graffiti

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released his proposal Thursday on expanding the city’s ongoing effort to deal with graffiti. Harrell's graffiti plan is part of his proposed budget which is currently under review by the city council. If approved, the plan would include more funds for abatement,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

How to report election and ballot drop box intimidation in Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Local and federal officials in western Washington have their guard up for reports of intimidation of voters or election workers ahead of the midterm election next month. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle has assigned a prosecutor to review election day complaints from voters and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Kirkland Police Dept. holding its third Guns for Gift Cards event

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department hosted its third Guns for Gift Cards exchange on Saturday, October 29. This event plans to build upon the success of the two exchanges held earlier this year in June and July. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response at our earlier events,”...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Seattle announced as a host city for APEC meetings in 2023

SEATTLE — A major international financial summit is coming to Seattle next year. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) will hold some of its meetings of Asian-Pacific leaders in the emerald city for the first time in 30 years. The meetings will be ministerial meetings, including the women and the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspects in Kirkland rape tracked down and arrested in Seattle

Police tracked down and arrested two men tied to a rape investigation in Kirkland. The woman who was attacked said she was asleep in her home around 1:00 a.m. on Friday when two armed men broke into her home. One of the men then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. Both...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Amazon to open new satellite production facility in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amazon has announced its plans to open a new satellite production facility in Kirkland as part of its Project Kuiper low Earth orbit satellite network. The company said the network will bring fast, affordable broadband to underserved communities around the world. The project Kuiper program is...
KIRKLAND, WA
KOMO News

Three-alarm fire in downtown Sumner burns several businesses

SUMNER, Wash. — Crews spent Friday morning putting out a three-alarm commercial fire that plagued several businesses in downtown Sumner. The fire — located in the 900 block of Main Street — began around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue, which tweeted at 5:17 a.m. that the fire was no longer spreading and was contained.
SUMNER, WA
KOMO News

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Thieves steal $7,000 pizza oven from Seattle community garden

SEATTLE — The Interbay P-Patch Community Garden is attempting to raise thousands of dollars after thieves stole a pricey new pizza oven from their community organization. The group hosts weekly community dinners and potlucks to bring residents together, and they donate thousands of pounds of locally-grown food to local food banks each year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Videos show car crashing into Tacoma cannabis shop during robbery

TACOMA, Wash. — New surveillance video shows people in what appears to be a well-organized armed robbery of Zips Cannabis in Tacoma Friday. The video surveillance from both inside and outside the store shows a car ramming into the cannabis shop at a high rate of speed, followed by hooded people running inside and grabbing merchandise off the shelves in less than 40 seconds.
TACOMA, WA

