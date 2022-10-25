ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Utah limps to 'team win,' but injuries hamper team down the stretch

PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah quarterbacks Cam Rising and Bryson Barnes jogged onto the field together before Thursday night's pivotal game against Washington State. The duo tossed the ball back and forth as they warmed up for the evening bout. There was nothing unusual about the scene — it's what they've done each game this season — other than Rising had a brace on his right knee and there was a slight limp as he walked.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

No. 14 Utah Holds Off Washington State For Second Straight Win

PULLMAN, Washington – The No. 14 Utah Utes held off the Washington State Cougars for a big win on the road and their second consecutive victory. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Utah defeated Washington State, 21-17. With the victory, the Utes reached bowl...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'It rocked my world': Faith, gratitude helping 4-star BYU commit Amari Whiting through ACL injury

PROVO — Amari Whiting has made the play hundreds of times, maybe even thousands, when everything went horribly wrong. The 5-foot-10 guard going into her senior year at Timpview High was on her official recruiting visit at BYU, where her mother, Amber, had recently accepted the head coaching job with the women's basketball program, when she decided to play a casual pick-up game with some members of the team and a few other recruits.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Park City becomes first in country to regulate co-owned homes

On Thursday, Park City became the first city in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use. The Park City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that regulates fractional ownership of homes. That follows months of debate and community input about the impact of heavily-used vacation homes on residential neighborhoods.
PARK CITY, UT

