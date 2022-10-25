Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
ksl.com
Copperview Elementary in Midvale moves to remote learning Friday due to police presence
MIDVALE — Copperview Elementary School is holding a remote learning day Friday due to a police investigation in the neighborhood. Canyons School District canceled in-person school for the day as a "precaution" at the request of police, "and for the safety of the school community," said district spokesman Jeff Haney.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
Why Salt Lake City's chances to host Winter Olympics just improved
The odds of Salt Lake City being awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics have suddenly improved dramatically.
30 YEARS LATER: One Florida man makes it his mission to restore the memorial of 12 fallen soldiers on Antelope Island
This 30th-year anniversary event would not have happened if Geoffrey Hitchcock of Florida had not decided to visit Antelope Island with his wife to pay respects to the 12 special operatives during a work trip in Salt Lake City last June.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
ksl.com
Utah limps to 'team win,' but injuries hamper team down the stretch
PULLMAN, Wash. — Utah quarterbacks Cam Rising and Bryson Barnes jogged onto the field together before Thursday night's pivotal game against Washington State. The duo tossed the ball back and forth as they warmed up for the evening bout. There was nothing unusual about the scene — it's what they've done each game this season — other than Rising had a brace on his right knee and there was a slight limp as he walked.
kslsports.com
No. 14 Utah Holds Off Washington State For Second Straight Win
PULLMAN, Washington – The No. 14 Utah Utes held off the Washington State Cougars for a big win on the road and their second consecutive victory. The Cougars hosted the Utes at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Utah defeated Washington State, 21-17. With the victory, the Utes reached bowl...
Good News Network
Tiny Home Village for Salt Lake City‘s Homeless Gets Green Light for 430 Units
Taking the lead to fight the homelessness epidemic in America, the Salt Lake City council has moved forward with a plan to lease 8 acres of city land to build a village of tiny homes. Described as “recovery housing,” the 430 units would provide an additional transition between total homelessness...
ksl.com
'It rocked my world': Faith, gratitude helping 4-star BYU commit Amari Whiting through ACL injury
PROVO — Amari Whiting has made the play hundreds of times, maybe even thousands, when everything went horribly wrong. The 5-foot-10 guard going into her senior year at Timpview High was on her official recruiting visit at BYU, where her mother, Amber, had recently accepted the head coaching job with the women's basketball program, when she decided to play a casual pick-up game with some members of the team and a few other recruits.
ksl.com
Salt Lake apartment fire evacuees thank community, Red Cross for help
SALT LAKE CITY — A fire tore through an under-construction apartment complex in Sugar House. Hundreds of Sugar House residents who were forced to leave their homes early Wednesday morning while the smoke still loomed overhead. This fire was massive, sending flames 50 to 100 feet into the air.
ksl.com
Here's why these Utah school districts got $4.7M to electrify their bus fleet
SALT LAKE CITY — If the streets of Vernal and the Eureka area soon begin to seem quieter than usual — and if the air seems cleaner — it's probably because of a new fleet of electric school buses that will be transporting students to and from school in the near future.
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
Park City becomes first in country to regulate co-owned homes
On Thursday, Park City became the first city in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use. The Park City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that regulates fractional ownership of homes. That follows months of debate and community input about the impact of heavily-used vacation homes on residential neighborhoods.
