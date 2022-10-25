Read full article on original website
Best Campsites in New York
There are two different worlds in New York – one that thrives on live entertainment and busy streets and one that exists among scenic roads and secluded campsites. The state is home to an abundance backcountry opportunities, spanning from the Adirondacks to the Finger Lakes to oceanfront beaches. Here, outdoor enthusiasts can find some of the best lakefront views with prime fishing, paddling, hiking and stargazing opportunities in the Northeast. So when those city lights are a little too bright, seclusion and tranqulity is just a short drive away.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
adirondackalmanack.com
Front-country steward in Keene shares first-hand experiences
Is a diminutive, soft-voiced recent college grad really the answer to the over-crowding problem in the Adirondack High Peaks?. She might be part of it. Naomi Hodgson is one of the new, home-grown “front country stewards” stationed at critical spots on busy hiking weekends. Their job is to direct hikers to right-sized hikes for their experience and skill level, recommend necessary gear and preparation, and provide critical pointers and friendly advice.
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
WCAX
Super Senior: The Book brothers
WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
adirondackalmanack.com
Saratoga PLAN’s Inaugural PLAN for the Future Event Raises $100,000
On Thursday, October 20, over 150 guests attended Saratoga PLAN’s first PLAN for the Future event. The inaugural event took place at the beautiful Juniper Springs Event Barn in Corinth, showcasing the southern Palmertown Range with peak foliage as the sun set over the southern foothills of the Adirondack Mountains. Over $100,000 dollars was raised, supporting Saratoga PLAN’s ongoing land conservation and stewardship efforts across Saratoga County.
adirondackalmanack.com
Discussion time: Solar
We ran a story in the Sept/Oct issue of Adirondack Explorer’s magazine (click here to subscribe) that digs into a solar boom in Ticonderoga. Reporter Tim Rowland writes: “Fueled by New York’s mission to ensure that 70% of its electricity be derived from renewables by 2030 and the corresponding incentives to help that happen, lands with potential for solar became the hottest ticket in Ti.”
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Pottersville
Pictured here are two photos looking north on Mountain Spring Lake, our camp near Pottersville. It looks the same my entire life and before that. Though we are on a dirt road 1/2 mile off Route 9, it is an intensely peaceful place that has the feeling of Adirondack seclusion; a cocoon of continuity and stability buffering us from the outside world. We know the reality, but the FEELING of peace is real. — Bob Meyer.
Duck theft stopped in Saratoga Springs
Earlier in October, Saratoga Springs Police Department stopped a duck thief. The location was Congress Park - a downtown location known well for large number of waterfowl who call it home. The ducks that live there are a protected species - a fact which police had to enforce.
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
Where to get German food in the Capital Region
German food is made up of many different local and regional cuisines around Germany. Popular dishes include Schnitzel, a thin slice of breaded meat, and Sauerbraten, a roast of heavily marinated meat.
Granville shelter-in-place ends
Residents in the area of East Main Street in the village of Granville no longer need to remain indoors, police said.
Officials in Florida Share Grim News about Missing Saratoga County Woman
Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says that 33-year-old Staci Peterson from Saratoga County arrived in Florida alone last week and while on vacation, she hoped to spread the ashes of her beloved dogs into the waters of northwest Florida. Sadly, the Florida State graduate hasn't been seen or heard from...
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont
The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 28 - November 3, 2022
Lisa Hernadez sold property at 43 Sherman Way to Michael Basso for $695,000. James Fischer sold property at 200 Hop City Rd to Eric Flynn for $600,000. Traditional Home Builders and Developers sold property at 31 Mallory Way to Thomas Brockway for $436,199. Joshua McLean sold property at 28 Buell...
adirondackalmanack.com
Adirondack Health reaches preliminary non-binding agreement for sale of Mercy Living Center
TUPPER LAKE – Adirondack Health has reached a preliminary non-binding agreement to preserve access to long-term care in the Adirondacks by selling Mercy Living Center, a 60-bed long-term care facility in Tupper Lake, to an interested third party. A non-binding agreement regarding details of a potential sale is in...
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
