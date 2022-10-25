ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989

Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL

2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
RALEIGH, NC
WTOP

Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

SvoNotes: Blankenburg's underdog story helps lift Blue Jackets

SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Shortly after the Blue Jackets defenseman completed his high school career, he was still without an avenue to keep playing high-level hockey. An undersized forward who nonetheless filled up the net for a state championship team at Romeo High School outside of Detroit, Blankenburg had tried out for the North American Hockey League -- the second-highest level of junior hockey in the U.S. -- twice to no avail.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOP

The previously quiet Commanders offense seems to have its energy back

Previously quiet Commanders offense seems to have energy again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Just before stepping out of bounds to complete a 26-yard catch versus the Packers, Curtis Samuel dropped his left shoulder and initiated a collision with Green Bay corner Eric Stokes. As the two spilled over onto the visitors’ sideline, Samuel briefly got into Stokes’ face, which Stokes responded to with a forceful shove.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Lakers’ Westbrook out at Nuggets with sore left hamstring

DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night at Denver to rest a sore left hamstring. Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced the plan before the game to take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s injury. “We all came to a conclusion that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

