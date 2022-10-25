Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
WTOP
Capitals’ Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson clear ‘mental milestone’ of light skating
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Capitals may be a long way away from seeing Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson play in a game together, but the pair of injured forwards took a positive step on their paths to returning Wednesday when they took the ice for the first time since undergoing their respective offseason surgeries.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
WTOP
Chase Young’s return from IR clock likely to start this week, Rivera says
Young’s return from IR clock likely to start this week, Rivera says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington’s stout defensive unit could be in store for a major personnel addition within the next three weeks. Per head coach Ron Rivera, the 21-day clock to get edge rusher...
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
WTOP
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
NHL
SvoNotes: Blankenburg's underdog story helps lift Blue Jackets
SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Shortly after the Blue Jackets defenseman completed his high school career, he was still without an avenue to keep playing high-level hockey. An undersized forward who nonetheless filled up the net for a state championship team at Romeo High School outside of Detroit, Blankenburg had tried out for the North American Hockey League -- the second-highest level of junior hockey in the U.S. -- twice to no avail.
NHL
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
WTOP
The previously quiet Commanders offense seems to have its energy back
Previously quiet Commanders offense seems to have energy again originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Just before stepping out of bounds to complete a 26-yard catch versus the Packers, Curtis Samuel dropped his left shoulder and initiated a collision with Green Bay corner Eric Stokes. As the two spilled over onto the visitors’ sideline, Samuel briefly got into Stokes’ face, which Stokes responded to with a forceful shove.
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV and how to watch
Game 8: Detroit Red Wings (3-1-2) vs. Boston Bruins (6-1-0) Where: TD Garden in Boston. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates). LESSONS FROM A LOSS:Wings' Derek Lalonde: 'We're not talented enough to lull through games'. Game notes: The Bruins are making the front office’s call to...
WTOP
Lakers’ Westbrook out at Nuggets with sore left hamstring
DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night at Denver to rest a sore left hamstring. Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced the plan before the game to take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s injury. “We all came to a conclusion that...
WTOP
Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
Is Devin Booker 'most complete player' in NBA right now? 3 questions entering Suns-Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns (3-1) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) Friday at 7 p.m., at Footprint Center in the second of a six-game homestand. The game will be televised on ESPN and Bally Sports Arizona. Here are three questions going into Friday's game: Is Devin Booker the 'most complete player' in the NBA right now? ...
