SvoNotes is a weekly column posted by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. It will run Wednesday each week during the season. Shortly after the Blue Jackets defenseman completed his high school career, he was still without an avenue to keep playing high-level hockey. An undersized forward who nonetheless filled up the net for a state championship team at Romeo High School outside of Detroit, Blankenburg had tried out for the North American Hockey League -- the second-highest level of junior hockey in the U.S. -- twice to no avail.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO