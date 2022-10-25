Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Post-Sequel Trilogy Film Reportedly Replaces Taika Waititi's Project
It looks like the long-rumored Star Wars: Episode X is finally coming to fruition following news that Damon Lindelof's secret project, directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will take place right after the divisive sequel trilogy. Now, a new report reveals more details about the intriguing project and it looks like it's currently on top of Lucasfilm's priorities.
epicstream.com
Pitch Perfect TV Show: Elizabeth Banks Reveals How MCU’s Loki Inspires the TV Reboot
Peacock ordered the TV reboot of the hit musical comedy Pitch Perfect, which would mostly center on the villain, Bumper Allen. As it will be different from the films that fans have seen, director Elizabeth Banks revealed the inspiration to do it came from a very unlikely place, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Loki.
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined
Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie. The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes. News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Finally Reveals Jedi Master Yaddle’s Dark Fate
Star Wars’ latest animated series, Tales of the Jedi, is an anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explore more of their stories, histories, and roles in the Star Wars saga. Although the first installment of the series Tales of the Jedi centers around Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, the six short stories about them also reveal several Star Wars lore. One reveal from the series that surprised a lot of fans was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle.
epicstream.com
New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Now that Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 has just concluded its run on Disney+ while Star Wars: Andor is more than halfway through Season 1, but the streamer has more titles coming to its platform this November. Star Wars fans will get to enjoy the final four episodes...
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Reportedly Trying to Conceal Identity of Amber Heard's Mera Replacement
The last couple of days have been monumental for the entire DC film and television franchise as Warner Bros. Discovery officially ushered in a brand new era with the rebranding of DC Films to DC Studios. The production outfit previously gave a fans a glimpse of what's to come but the question on everyone's mind still remains: does Amber Heard have a place in the "new" DC Universe?
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen Gets Hilariously Berated by Former Co-Star: 'She is Disgusting'
Elizabeth Olsen has always come across as one of the most genuine celebrities in Hollywood, and the people whom she has worked with inside and outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can attest to how wonderful the Scarlet Witch actress truly is. However, it turns out that the MCU star has had a long-standing "beef" with one of her former castmates who recently exposed the 33-year-old star's true colors.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Io e Angela Free Online
Cast: Pietro Sermonti Ilenia Pastorelli Eugenio Franceschini Saverio Raimondo Daniele Blando. Netflix doesn't currently have Io e Angela in its online library at the time of writing. We don't expect that to change very soon, but you never know!. Is Io e Angela on Hulu ?. At the time of...
epicstream.com
Orphan Black: Echoes: Here’s Why Krysten Ritter Decided to Do the Spinoff Series
Fans will once again see Orphan Black back to life with Krysten Ritter on the lead in the spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes. But considering this show is way different from what the MCU star has done before, what makes her decide to be part of this sci-fi series?. Ritter...
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Season 2: These Biggest Characters May Join Targaryen Civil War and Ally with Blacks
House of the Dragon Season 2 is coming, and the civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, is happening between the blacks and the greens. So, who among the biggest characters in the series will join the Targaryen battle?. Aemond Targaryen’s dragon, Vhagar, made a huge mistake when...
From ‘Oppenheimer’ to ‘Dune: Part Two,’ Here’s Where to See Florence Pugh Next
For better or worse, 2022 has been the year of Florence Pugh. “Don’t Worry Darling” reached a level of pop culture relevance that most arthouse films can only dream of, with film festival attendees and celebrity gossip addicts hanging on every detail of the rumored feud between Pugh and her director and co-star Olivia Wilde. But while the film’s reviews were mixed, nobody denied that Pugh gave a phenomenal performance in the lead role. Captivating industry observers while having the acting chops to justify the attention is the stuff that movie stars are made of. Pugh won’t be leaving the limelight any...
epicstream.com
Will There Be a Part 2 of It Follows?
If you're looking for a spine-chilling horror to watch this Halloween, look no further than It Follows (2015). Released in 2015, David Robert Mitchell's indie horror is a slasher unlike any other, and though it pays homage to John Carpenter's Halloween (1978), its protagonist is a lot more frightening than Michael Myers. But will there be a part 2 of It Follows?
epicstream.com
Sacha Baron Cohen's Ironheart Screentime Reportedly Revealed
One of the major MCU rumors that are recently being reported is Sacha Baron Cohen's alleged casting as Mephisto in Ironheart and potentially in other future projects. While Marvel has not confirmed this casting news, there is evidence that suggests that it is likely to be true. Now, more details are emerging regarding the Oscar nominee's potential MCU casting.
epicstream.com
Who Are Blue Lock’s Voice Actors? Sub & Dub Cast and Characters
Blue Lock continues to captivate viewers with its immersive storyline, which revolves around an extraordinary soccer program. With so many characters in the anime's plot, who are Blue Lock's voice actors in the sub and dub?. The anime centers on Yoichi Isagi, a high school soccer player who accepts the...
epicstream.com
Randall Park Breaks Silence On Possible Jimmy Woo Marvel Spin-Off: "I Want To"
First appearing in Ant-Man then being on WandaVision, Randall Park's MCU character easily became a fan-favorite with his wits and humor that fans are calling onto Marvel studios for a Jimmy Woo spin-off series, possibly with Darcy Lewis, and the actor break silence on his interest saying, "I want to."
epicstream.com
Vampire Academy Season 2: Julie Plec Hints at What May Happen Next to Andre, Victor, and More
Vampire Academy Season 1 finale left fans hanging after ending with several cliffhangers. As Peacock is yet to order for Vampire Academy Season 2, will the viewers get the answer to their questions?. Executive producer Julie Plec addressed the several twists and turns in the series and seemed to hint...
epicstream.com
Is Akiba Maid War Based on a Manga or Light Novel?
Joining the Fall 2022 anime season is Akiba Maid War which follows the story of Nagomi Wahira, a girl who wants to become a cheerful maid. The black comedy anime is set amidst bustling Akihabara. With such an interesting premise, is Akiba Maid War based on a manga or light novel?
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 Free Online
Cast: Hiroyuki Nakano Takanori Asada Shinji Shimizu Ryusuke Hikawa Konosuke Uda. Is One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 on Netflix ?. One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
epicstream.com
Do Jusetsu and Koushun End up Together in Raven of the Inner Palace?
Raven of the Inner Palace is a historical and mystery anime, but Jusetsu and the current emperor, Koushun, have a lot of romantic tension. They got to know each other better as they worked together to solve mysteries. So, do Jusetsu and Koushun end up together in Raven of the Inner Palace?
epicstream.com
Is the Bocchi the Rock! Manga Complete or Ongoing? Current Status
Bocchi the Rock! is a four-panel manga by Aki Hamaji that got adapted into an anime by CloverWorks this fall. The anime adaptation is quickly becoming a hit among anime fans, but is the Bocchi the Rock! manga complete or ongoing? Here's its latest status!. The slice-of-life anime is getting...
Comments / 0