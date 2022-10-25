Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Avalanche names engraved on Stanley Cup
Defeated Lightning in six games last season to win third championship in team history. The Colorado Avalanche are etched in history -- literally. After winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Avalanche got their names engraved on the Cup, the final product which was unveiled Friday. Earlier this offseason, "Colorado...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Challenge the Oilers at Home
After winning four consecutive, Chicago takes on Edmonton at the United Center. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) Running hot on a four game win streak, the Blackhawks take on the Oilers at the United Center (TICKETS). LAST GAME. The Blackhawks...
NHL
PREVIEW: Tkachuk brothers battle as Panthers host Senators
Sitting at 4-3-1, the Panthers won four of their first six games out of the gate before dropping each of their last two on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers. "It's big," Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura said. "Obviously this last little two-game road trip didn't go how...
Report: NBA Seeks Hard Salary Cap Limit in CBA With Players Association
Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, pick, odds: Cards face historical challenge
In the NFC, where there are only five teams with winning records, the matchup of the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals will be a crucial one. It should also feature two rested teams. The Vikings are coming off their full bye while the Cardinals enjoyed their "mini-bye" following last week's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
theScore
Early impressions of Torts' Flyers, Price's impact, and McDavid vs. peers
John Tortorella, the face of the franchise, stood at the lectern Thursday night fresh off a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers and kept his answers short. "Yeah, we started slow. I thought we picked it up in parts of the second period, and then we just hung in there," the Philadelphia Flyers coach told reporters. Tortorella was shaking his head as he said the "hung in there" part.
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Blackhawks Dodge Bullet With Tyler Johnson Injury: ‘It Could've Been Worse'
Hawks dodge bullet with Johnson injury: 'Could've been worse' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks placed forward Tyler Johnson on injured reserve with a left ankle injury retroactive to Oct. 25, the team announced before Thursday's game. That means he will be out for at least seven days.
NHL
Fleury puts literal spin on popular 'Flower' nickname in Wild locker room
Minnesota goalie plants, emerges from garden in facility. The Minnesota Wild goalie, the "Flower" of all flowers, showed off the garden that is his locker in a video posted to the Wild's social media on Wednesday. Taking his popular NHL nickname literally, Fleury emerged from a tower of flowers surrounding...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 28
* Connor McDavid had his League-leading second hat trick of the season and birthday boy Leon Draisaitl scored the go-ahead goal with 37.6 seconds remaining in regulation to cap a frenetic contest at United Center which featured five tying tallies. * Brad Marchand had three points in his return to...
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID OWNS THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS DEFENSE TWICE AND COMPLETES HAT-TRICK (VIDEO)
The Chicago Blackhawks defense is not the best, I get that, but Connor McDavid is a joke. The guy is a living cheat code, and Seth Jones never really had a chance on Connor's first one, regardless of how much he might get paid. Same goes for Alex Stalock. This...
NHL
On Journey to the NHL, Mat Myers Has Defied the Odds
October is Dwarfism Awareness Month - please visit Little People of America's website to learn more. They had just been told that their unborn son was going to have to live with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and that he was never going to be able to drive a car or play a team sport. Going to college or finding a career would be improbable.
NHL
Practice Report | Sabres embracing lessons from Seattle, Montreal games
Don Granato addressed the Sabres players on Friday morning, coming on the heels of consecutive losses that were different in nature but require similar responses. The Sabres went 3-1-0 on their season-long, four-game road trip through Alberta and the Pacific Northwest, but it ended with a loss to the Seattle Kraken in which players agreed they had less than their best.
Why Ryan Poles Changed Mind About Bears Trading Robert Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0