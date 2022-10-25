Caleb Williams was without two of his top targets and it did nothing to slow him down. Same for the rest of Southern California's talented offense.Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 USC overcame injuries to several key players to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night."You get to spread the ball around a little bit more and the other team can't key on on anybody," said Williams, who completed passes to 10 different receivers. "Those guys stepped up and I just tried to put the ball where they could make catches."The Trojans (7-1, 5-1...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO