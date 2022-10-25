Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Thunder rally in 4th to stun Mavs in OT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 38 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder forced overtime thanks to an 18-2 run at
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m. Maine at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m. Indy at Reading, 7 p.m. Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m. Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Today in Sports History-Ali KOs Foreman
1943 — Gus Bodnar of Toronto scores a goal 15 seconds into his first NHL game as the Maple Leafs beat the New York Rangers 5-2. 1955 — Jim Patton of New York returns a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown as the Giants beat the Washington Redskins 35-7.
Friday’s Transactions
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Seth Martinez to the minor leagues. Activated LHP Will Smith. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHP Nick Nelson and SS Nick Maton. Reassigned LHP Bailey Falter to the minor leagues. FOOTBALL. National Football League. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LS Charley Hughlett to a four-year...
Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Josh Primo on Friday, and the second-year guard told ESPN he has been dealing with trauma he experienced previously. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries.
Williams throws for 5 TDs, No. 10 USC outlasts Arizona
Caleb Williams was without two of his top targets and it did nothing to slow him down. Same for the rest of Southern California's talented offense.Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 USC overcame injuries to several key players to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night."You get to spread the ball around a little bit more and the other team can't key on on anybody," said Williams, who completed passes to 10 different receivers. "Those guys stepped up and I just tried to put the ball where they could make catches."The Trojans (7-1, 5-1...
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series after it was determined the model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors
Hamilton urges Bubba Wallace to hold head high moving ahead
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton wants NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to stay off social media, hold his head high and ignore his detractors as Wallace returns from a one-race suspension. Wallace found an ally in Hamilton in 2020 when, as NASCAR’s only Black driver...
