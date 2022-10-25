Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 95. Actor Joan Plowright is 93. Actor Jane Alexander is 83. Actor Dennis Franz ("NYPD Blue") is 78. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 74. Actor Annie Potts is 70. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 69. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 65. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 64. Actor Mark Derwin ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Life With Bonnie") is 62. Actor Daphne Zuniga ("Melrose Place") is 60. Actor Lauren Holly is 59. TV personality Sheryl Underwood is 59. Actor Jami Gertz is 57. Actor Chris Bauer ("True Blood") is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 56. Actor Julia Roberts is 55. Fiddler Caitlin Cary of Whiskeytown is 54. Actor Jeremy Davies ("Lost," "Justified") is 53. Singer Ben Harper is 53. Country singer Brad Paisley is 50. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 48. Actor Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones," "Star Wars" films) is 44. Singer Justin Guarini ("American Idol") is 44. Singer Brett Dennen is 43. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T's is 43. Actor Matt Smith ("The Crown," "Dr. Who") is 40. Actor Finn Wittrock ("American Horror Story: Freak Show") is 38. Actor Troian Bellisario ("Pretty Little Liars") is 37. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 35. Actor Lexi Ainsworth ("General Hospital") is 30. Actor Nolan Gould ("Modern Family") is 24.

