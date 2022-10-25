Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
Dolly Parton Said She Has No Intention Of Touring Again And, Of Course, It's The Most Selfless Reason
"I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore."
The Hilarious Spirit Halloween Costume Is Going Strong, And I'm Living For It
The best meme of the year.
Kris Jenner Says This Throwback Halloween Costume Was One of Her Favorites
Kris Jenner has yet to reveal her Halloween 2022 plans, but she's having a bit of fun teasing fans with costumes past on Instagram. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is known for her extravagant tastes, and Halloween of 2020 was no exception. In a Reel shared yesterday, Oct. 28, set to The Nightmare Before Christmas' "This Is Halloween," Jenner sat proudly in the driver's seat of a shiny black and white vintage vehicle, dressed as Jack Skellington.
Why Maya Rudolph Says David Letterman Left Her 'Embarrassed and Humiliated'
Maya Rudolph is opening up about a not-so-pleasant experience she had with David Letterman while appearing on his talk show, The Late Show with David Letterman, several years ago. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday, Oct. 28, the comedian, now 50, recalled being a guest...
Kearney Hub
Birthdays – Oct. 28
Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 95. Actor Joan Plowright is 93. Actor Jane Alexander is 83. Actor Dennis Franz ("NYPD Blue") is 78. Actor-singer Telma Hopkins of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 74. Actor Annie Potts is 70. Songwriter-music producer Desmond Child is 69. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 65. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 64. Actor Mark Derwin ("The Secret Life of the American Teenager," "Life With Bonnie") is 62. Actor Daphne Zuniga ("Melrose Place") is 60. Actor Lauren Holly is 59. TV personality Sheryl Underwood is 59. Actor Jami Gertz is 57. Actor Chris Bauer ("True Blood") is 56. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 56. Actor Julia Roberts is 55. Fiddler Caitlin Cary of Whiskeytown is 54. Actor Jeremy Davies ("Lost," "Justified") is 53. Singer Ben Harper is 53. Country singer Brad Paisley is 50. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 48. Actor Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones," "Star Wars" films) is 44. Singer Justin Guarini ("American Idol") is 44. Singer Brett Dennen is 43. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T's is 43. Actor Matt Smith ("The Crown," "Dr. Who") is 40. Actor Finn Wittrock ("American Horror Story: Freak Show") is 38. Actor Troian Bellisario ("Pretty Little Liars") is 37. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 35. Actor Lexi Ainsworth ("General Hospital") is 30. Actor Nolan Gould ("Modern Family") is 24.
