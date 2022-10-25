ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Former Oklahoma State University President, State Senator Jim Halligan dies at 86

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7Ov0_0imGj07J00

STILLWATER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Current Oklahoma State University President Kayse Shrum has announced the death of former OSU President and State Senator, James ‘Jim’ Halligan. He was 86.

“I was deeply saddened this morning to learn former Oklahoma State University President Jim Halligan has passed away. He faced and overcame many challenges as president of our beloved university, reversing a trend of declining enrollment and resetting our future on a more positive track. Jim and his wife, Ann, led with compassion and strength. Their kind leadership was most evident when they led our Cowboy family through the devastating loss of 10 basketball team members in 2001.

The Oklahoma State family is forever indebted to Jim and Ann for their service to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. On behalf of the OSU family, I send our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ann and the family.”

President Kayse Shrum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfvP9_0imGj07J00
Jim Halligan, Courtesy: Oklahoma State Legislature

Born in Moorland, Iowa, Halligan was the 16th President of OSU when he arrived from his previous presidency at New Mexico State University in August 1994.

Halligan was OSU’s President until 2002.

“The passing of former Oklahoma State President Jim Halligan is met with great sadness by the OSU/A&M Regents. President Halligan’s steady and confident leadership during challenging times enabled our university to turn the corner and set the stage for years of growth. Regents who worked with President Halligan speak of his time with respect. He will be forever remembered with great affection and admiration for leading us through one of our darkest moments when we lost 10 basketball family members in a plane crash. We send our condolences to Ann and the family.”

Chair of the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, Jarold Callahan

The Republican Senator served the 21st District of Oklahoma from 2008-2016.

Halligan’s Senate successor, Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, released the following statement:

“I met Jim Halligan when he was president of OSU and I was doing volunteer work for the university. I remember he was very soft spoken, a consummate professional and competent in every way. My admiration for his character and professionalism grew through the years, and when he decided to run for the Oklahoma Senate, he asked me to be his campaign treasurer, which I did. When Jim came to tell me he’d decided against seeking a third term, he suggested I run for the seat.

Jim was both a mentor and trusted friend, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ann, their children, and grandchildren as we mourn his passing and give thanks for a well-lived life of service.”

Sen. Tom Dugger
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
Ponca City News

Fox statues arrive in Ponca City

The City Arts organization received 25 fox statues in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These statues were manufactured in the USA by a Nebraska-based company called Icon Poly. The statues manufactured from polyurethane resin casting, and are meant to reference the sport of fox hunting that E.W. Marland brought to Oklahoma. The foxes that Marland and others hunted were not indigenous to this…
PONCA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest

Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For

TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy