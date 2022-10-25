ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anitta, Burna Boy & More to Perform at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4

By Rania Aniftos
Rihanna is gearing up for the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty fashion show, and the star-studded lineup for the event was announced on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

The annual fashion experience airing on Nov. 9 via Prime Video will feature performances by Anitta , Burna Boy , Don Toliver and Maxwell. In addition, there will be special appearances by Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and more.

RiRi also shared the official teaser for the show to her Instagram page.

The follow-up to the Emmy-winning Vol. 3 iteration of the fashion show will feature the latest Savage X Fenty styles from the music icon, and will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

In addition to the show airing on Prime Video , the entire Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 collection, which pays tribute to self-expression and personal empowerment, will also be available to shop in the Amazon store and at Savage X Fenty’s website. on November 9.

Prime Video lets users access countless hours of content including action and adventure movies, dramas, comedies, documentaries, sci-fi, mysteries and thrillers, and kid-friendly programs. Not signed up for Amazon Prime ? Join today under a free 30-day trial ($14.99 a month after the trial ends) and enjoy tons of great perks such as fast and free shipping, exclusive deals on millions of items and a free one-year subscription to GrubHub+ .

