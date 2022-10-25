Read full article on original website
Renee Poinsett
3d ago
Only a criminal or a coward would leave after running someone over. i hope the gets justice.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Man found fatally shot in street on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his late 20s was found fatally shot in the street Saturday morning on Jacksonville’s Westside, police said. Sgt. Mike Russell said someone who was driving by around 7 a.m. spotted the man lying in the street on Bicentennial Drive, just off Normandy Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
Man shot after getting into argument with roommate, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot and wounded Friday during an argument with his roommate at an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. JSO Sgt. J. Catir said at a news...
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after being shot by roommate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after being shot in the torso by his roommate, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting in the 6500 block of San Juan Ave. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s with a gun shot wound to the mid-section.
Jacksonville police: Man dead after being shot outside Commonwealth Avenue business where he worked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after police said he was shot Thursday morning outside of a business where he worked. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6900 block of Commonwealth Avenue to reports of a person shot just before noon. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Employee dead after workplace related shooting in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee of Mobile Communications America is dead after shooting in the parking lot of the business on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police responded to 6609 Commonwealth Avenue around 11:45 p.m. in response to a shooting. Police say upon arrival they...
News4Jax.com
Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux...
Jacksonville sheriff candidates respond to problematic tweets, texts by JSO gang task force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says racist tweets and text messages that were allegedly shared between members of the JSO gang task force are being investigated. But what about the people who are campaigning to become the next sheriff?. Each candidate says they are hurt and disappointed...
School bus involved in a hit-and-run in Duval County: Driver still missing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:20 p.m. Friday night, a vehicle collision on I-295 northbound service road from Collins Road occurred, involving four vehicles. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, a vehicle which was...
Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
News4Jax.com
Woman fatally shot, man found wounded in parking lot of Southside office complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No suspects are believed to be outstanding after a man and woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of an office complex on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said that...
Jacksonville sheriff candidates speak on crime reduction after two deadly Thursday shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With two deadly shootings in one day across the city, Jacksonville Sheriff Candidates are weighing in on what can be done to prevent crime. Murders are hitting 103 on the year according to the JSO transparency page, while this time last year it was 96. Sheriff...
News4Jax.com
Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
Crash in Putnam ends fatal
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
News4Jax.com
Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for evidence, possibly human remains, on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching on the Westside for evidence, which may include human remains. Police started searching off Chaffee Road South and Crystal Springs Road earlier Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO said it is hard to say how long...
No, cases will not be reopened automatically even if a JSO officer is under internal investigation
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are calling for action after tweets and retweets from Jacksonville Sheriff's Sgt. Douglas Howell revealed potentially racist and biased views about Black people and the LGBTQ community. THE QUESTION. Will cases that Sgt. Howell are involved in be reopened?. THE SOURCES. Former Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
Comments / 10