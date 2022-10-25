ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renee Poinsett
3d ago

Only a criminal or a coward would leave after running someone over. i hope the gets justice.

News4Jax.com

Arlington shooting leaves man dead, woman injured, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured Friday morning in a double shooting in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO Sgt. James Hopely, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to Bert Road at the Lex Chateaux...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect. Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Vandal targets Murray Hill restaurant on Edgewood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Murray Hill restaurant was the target of vandalism early Wednesday morning. The glass door of the Murray Hillbilly vegan restaurant on Edgewood Avenue was busted, but no one entered the building, according to surveillance video. “After looking around, we found a cinderblock nearby and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

I-TEAM: JSO Gang Unit internal text chain reveals disparaging & racially insensitive messages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New information has come to light amid a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation into a series of racist tweets from an account associated with the sergeant of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit. Members of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Police Officers tell the I-TEAM that they made JSO aware of different racially insensitive tweets years ago, and a spokesperson said JSO did nothing to stop it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Crash in Putnam ends fatal

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Nothing found in search for human remains near Westside gas station, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Searchers were spotted again Thursday morning near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, where the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators were searching for human remains. JSO declined to elaborate on the case related to the Westside Jacksonville search but told News4JAX on Thursday...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County deputies arrest final suspect after hours-long search

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After hours of searching, authorities arrested the final suspect connected to a vehicle chase in that started in Georgia and ended in Lake City. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office during the search on Friday, Westside Elementary School was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Fire sparked at home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – It’s unclear what caused a house fire Friday night at a home on Hickory Glen Drive in Orange Park. Clay County Fire Rescue first posted about the fire at 8:51 p.m. Firefighters posted at 9:26 p.m. that it had been brought under control. Multiple...
ORANGE PARK, FL

