Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD: Suspect robs 76-year-old woman in driveway

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – According to police, a 76-year-old woman was robbed in her driveway over the weekend.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported in a Facebook post that a 76-year-old woman was robbed in her driveway near Newcastle Rd. and S. Portland Ave.

Robbery suspect. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.
Robbery suspect. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the suspect approached the woman as she pulled into her driveway. As the woman sat in her car, the suspect entered her vehicle through the back door, took her purse and left on a bicycle.

OKCPD ask that any information regarding this incident be reported to Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or through an anonymous tip on their website.

Comments / 6

Cheryl Veltre
3d ago

Most kids these days have absolutely no respect for their elders, unfortunately I've experienced this multiple times.

The Way I See It
3d ago

Hope the cops find him before my uncles and shop workers do!

Ronnie MacFadden
3d ago

Must be sad to be so bad you have to steal from the elderly women

