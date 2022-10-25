ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Kody Gave Up On Me, But I'm Cool with It!

Meri Brown knows what Christine Brown is going through. When it comes to a loveless and intimacy-free relationship, Meri Brown has Christine beat by a number of years — she hasn’t slept with Kody in a decade!. But there is a major difference between Meri and Christine, as...
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar: My In-Laws Betrayed Me!

It’s been nearly one year since Josh Duggar was convicted by a jury of his peers for illegally downloading photos and videos of children under the age of 12. It’s been nearly six months since Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in a federal prison for this heinous crime.
The Hollywood Gossip

Amber Portwood Alarms Fans with Cryptic Posts After Custody Loss

This summer, Amber Portwood lost custody of her son. Little James is now living in a mansion far from Amber, with his father. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers have watched this play out on screen. We have even seen her ex, Gary, respond. Sometimes, reality stars find themselves revisiting...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
The Hollywood Gossip

Duggar Family: Turning Their Backs on Anna as Josh's Appeal Efforts Falter?

When Josh Duggar was convicted on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), many observers wondered how his wife, Anna Duggar, would survive. After all, Anna would now be forced to raise seven children on her own with no income and no real-world job experience. In the...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!

For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports. And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes. Obviously, if Kail is actually...
The Hollywood Gossip

Matthew Perry: Sorry I Said I Wished Keanu Reeves Were Dead!

Keanu Reeves is a beloved actor whose career spans decades. He is handsome, charming, and a famously good person. He’s the rare sort of person with whom no one has any problem whatsoever. Almost no one, that is. Matthew Perry brings up Keanu multiple times in his memoir. Negatively....
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian: That's It! I'm Done Having Kids!

Khloe Kardashian admittedly doesn’t have the ideal home life about which she had so often dreamed. How can she… considering the many times her ex-boyfriend and multiple-time baby daddy has cheated on her?. But just because Tristan Thompson is a lying A-Hole, that doesn’t mean Khloe hasn’t managed...

