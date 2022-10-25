ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant View, UT

WEBER FIRE: Blaze engulfs horse corral housing animals

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.

Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America

Weber Fire District (WFD) reports that all humans and animals were able to be evacuated and no injuries were sustained by civilians or firefighters, though a dog was injured but is expected to survive.

    Courtesy of Weber Fire District
    Courtesy of Weber Fire District
    Courtesy of Weber Fire District

In order to gain control and extinguish the fire, crews reportedly required more than 1,000 feet of hose to deliver water to the building.

Several fire crews responded to this blaze, including WFD, North View Fire District, Ogden City Fire, Roy City Fire and Riverdale City Fire.

