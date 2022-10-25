ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eupora, MS

Columbus police search for burglars who stole thousands in power tools

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are asking for help finding some power tool burglars. There is surveillance footage from inside New Home Building Stores on Main Street. Investigators said the thieves took several thousand dollars worth of power tools. The store has been broken into, recently, before this...
COLUMBUS, MS
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
COLUMBUS, MS
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
STARKVILLE, MS
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
South side Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on the south side of Columbus was destroyed in an overnight fire. Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The home is in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Thankfully no one was home...
COLUMBUS, MS
SAAC & CDAF say cancelling was “breach of trust”; drag show continues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The drag show at the center of controversy in Starkville and the Cotton District Arts Festival is back on. WCBI reported that volunteers with the festival say sponsors threatened to pull funding from the event if a drag performance happened. Volunteers say the show was canceled because of the amount of negativity people were spewing–but, now the Starkville Area Arts Council says the show must go on.
STARKVILLE, MS
CBC and LCSD gear up for annual haunted house this weekend

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The sights and scenes of a scary Halloween can be found at the Columbus fairgrounds this weekend. Finishing touches are being done at the annual haunted house to open on Friday night. All of the money will go to help needy children. The Community Benefit...
COLUMBUS, MS
Car pulled from Officers Lake identified as stolen in 2010

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A car was found submerged in a well-known Lowndes County lake while deputies were investigating another crime. The Dodge Intrepid was pulled from Officers Lake, next to Profitt’s Porch, just before noon today. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the license plate from the car...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Tupelo drug arrest leads to answers in separate investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a drug arrest in Tupelo has led to a break in a burglary investigation. When TPD officers stopped a car this past Saturday, they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Stubbs for felony possession of narcotics. Evidence found during that investigation tied Stubbs to an...
TUPELO, MS
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
COLUMBUS, MS
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
COLUMBUS, MS
Deputies recount involvement with 2015 Ricky Keeton ‘no-knock’ raid

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he pointed a gun at officers who were serving a no-knock warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Military mom returns home with the element of surprise

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- October 26 is recognized as the National Day of the Deployed. Victory Christian Academy is holding a ceremony for students who have family members who are current or former military. For two students, they’re going to get the surprise of a lifetime as their mother comes home...
COLUMBUS, MS
K-9 officer at Webster County Sheriff’s Department has died

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the memory of a fallen officer in a special way. On Thursday, officers laid to rest K-9 Zeus. Zeus, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, died Tuesday after an unexpected illness. Since then, Sheriff...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
MCSD settles lawsuit filed by Ricky Keeton family for $690,000

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a man killed during a drug raid in 2015. The family of Ricky Keeton had sued the county, over the death of Keeton, who was shot after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Monroe County man attempts to escape from deputies twice

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – They say you can’t run away from your problems. That’s particularly true for a Monroe County man. William Henry Cruber was being held in the Monroe County Jail on a felony warrant for Taking a Motor Vehicle. When deputies were taking him...
MONROE COUNTY, MS

