On a beautiful October Saturday morning, with shorts and T-shirts being the predominant seasonal-appropriate fashion among the throngs on the Strip, an eye-opening display enraptures those traversing Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. A fresh fall fragrance is picked up by olfactory senses as thousands of yellow, orange and brown blooms come into view. Fog rises from the water flowing alongside the bridge leading to a roundabout in the middle of the conservatory, where a touchable hyrdroglobe is mounted at center.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO