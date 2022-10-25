ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Insider’s Guide for Exploring Henderson’s Water Street District

There are big changes brewing in Henderson, Nevada, the Silver State’s second largest city, and home to the Water Street District. Just a 20-minute drive south of Las Vegas and 30 minutes from Lake Mead, the neighborhood is a product of the city’s massive revitalization project, featuring a one-mile stretch of land that’s thriving with restaurants, breweries, bars, casinos, and entertainment venues.
HENDERSON, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Celebrate the fall season in Las Vegas

On a beautiful October Saturday morning, with shorts and T-shirts being the predominant seasonal-appropriate fashion among the throngs on the Strip, an eye-opening display enraptures those traversing Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. A fresh fall fragrance is picked up by olfactory senses as thousands of yellow, orange and brown blooms come into view. Fog rises from the water flowing alongside the bridge leading to a roundabout in the middle of the conservatory, where a touchable hyrdroglobe is mounted at center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Animal Foundation: 115 dogs cleared of respiratory illness, lost dog intakes remain closed

It's been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place. A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers. The shelter said its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV

Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
PAHRUMP, NV
azbigmedia.com

Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits

San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Flags Across Nevada to Fly Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Officer

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13. “Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership...
LAS VEGAS, NV

