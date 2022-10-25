Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas food truck plans for restaurant thanks to social media popularity
A North Las Vegas food truck, parked behind a chicken wing restaurant, is gaining serious traction online. Thanks to social media, it’s soon getting even bigger.
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
Nevada one of top 10 states for “trunk or treating” study says
The top three was held by New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maryland with Nevada coming in tenth right after North Carolina.
Thrillist
The Insider’s Guide for Exploring Henderson’s Water Street District
There are big changes brewing in Henderson, Nevada, the Silver State’s second largest city, and home to the Water Street District. Just a 20-minute drive south of Las Vegas and 30 minutes from Lake Mead, the neighborhood is a product of the city’s massive revitalization project, featuring a one-mile stretch of land that’s thriving with restaurants, breweries, bars, casinos, and entertainment venues.
AWW! Tiny patients dress up for NICU Halloween costume party in Henderson
AS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Tiny patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Siena Hospital in Henderson got into the Halloween spirit by dressing up for a costume party with their parents this week.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Celebrate the fall season in Las Vegas
On a beautiful October Saturday morning, with shorts and T-shirts being the predominant seasonal-appropriate fashion among the throngs on the Strip, an eye-opening display enraptures those traversing Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. A fresh fall fragrance is picked up by olfactory senses as thousands of yellow, orange and brown blooms come into view. Fog rises from the water flowing alongside the bridge leading to a roundabout in the middle of the conservatory, where a touchable hyrdroglobe is mounted at center.
963kklz.com
Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas
Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
The Animal Foundation: 115 dogs cleared of respiratory illness, lost dog intakes remain closed
It's been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place. A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers. The shelter said its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.
Investigating the paranormal side of Las Vegas
Las Vegas is filled with millions of people with stories to tell, but it would seem there might also be some lost souls who once called Las Vegas home before death -- and they have some stories to tell, too.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV
Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
Horror movies set in (or near) Las Vegas
The silver screen has been home to many horror films over the years, a few were set here in Las Vegas. Below is a collection of some of them.
Cases of Avian Flu confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks, agencies issue health alert
Several local agencies issued health alerts this week, after cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu (HPAI) were confirmed at multiple Southern Nevada parks. "It's definitely a concern," regular parkgoer Roland Lewis said.
azbigmedia.com
Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County: 2 geese found dead at Sunset Park test positive for Avian flu
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County on Wednesday confirmed that two geese who were found dead at Sunset Park tested positive for Avian flu. In a warning shared on social media, Clark County advised that the highly-pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is active within the wild bird population in Southern Nevada.
Mochido to Open on Rainbow Blvd
The restaurant will open at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Mardon Avenue
Fox5 KVVU
24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
Watch: Funeral procession and memorial service for Officer Truong Thai
Law enforcement from Southern Nevada and across the state come together for a procession and funeral service in memory of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 13, 2022.
vegas24seven.com
SMGHA and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-Profits
San Manuel Gaming & Hospitality Authority and Palms Casino Resort Award $1.2 Million in Grants to 30 Local Non-profits in Las Vegas. Several Recipient Organizations Surprised with Prize-Patrol-Style Reveal of the Inaugural Grant Cycle Awards. Reinforcing an ongoing commitment to creating change in the Las Vegas community through charitable giving,...
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
2news.com
Flags Across Nevada to Fly Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Officer
Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13. “Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership...
Comments / 0