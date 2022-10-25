Read full article on original website
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
hypebeast.com
Montell Fish Follows Debut Album 'JAMIE' With Eerie 7-Track EP ‘Her Love Still Haunts Me Like a Ghost’
Ahead of Halloween weekend, Brooklyn-based artist Montell Fish has shared his new EP, Her Love Still Haunts Me Like A Ghost. The project chases up on Fish’s critically-acclaimed debut album, JAMIE, which debuted just this July. Building on the distinct lo-fi production style Fish gave listeners in JAMIE, Her...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
hypebeast.com
Baby Keem Releases Deluxe Edition of 'The Melodic Blue'
Baby Keem has dropped the deluxe edition of his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the 26-track project features a total of seven new tracks including “killstreaks” with Don Toliver and PinkPantheress and “bank account” with Lil Uzi Vert. It also features the previously-released additions “lost souls” with Brent Faiyaz, “hooligan” and “no sense.”
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample
Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
PopSugar
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Katy Perry freezes mid-show prompting fans to worry and wonder if she’s a robot
Katy Perry’s Las Vegas performance experienced an unexpected glitch. The singer, who’s performing in her Vegas residency, was captured in a video with one of her eyes shutting down against her will. @katyperrytv. KATYYYYY!#PLAY🍄. ♬ sonido original - Katy Perry TV. Perry is dressed in a striking leotard...
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
Mary J. Blige Rocks Louis Vuitton Harness Top & Short Shorts For NY Concert: Photos
Mary J. Blige was an incredible sight to see during a concert in Brooklyn, NY on Thursday night! The 51-year-old singer, who is on her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour, rocked a yellow and black Louis Vuitton ensemble that included a harness top under a puffer jacket, hot pants, and thigh-high boots on stage. She also added thick yellow-framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down and her long red nails were on full display.
hotnewhiphop.com
Saucy Santana Twerks On Lil Nas X On Stage: WATCH
Fans are still waiting on the artists to drop their joint song together. Saucy Santana and Lil Nas Xare undoubtedly two of the most prominent LGBTQ+ members in the music industry. They have always been vocal about their life choices and work hard to pave the way for others. So, when they collaborated on their song “DOWN SOUF HOES,” their community was in an uproar.
hypebeast.com
Smino Delivers First Album in Four Years, 'Luv 4 Rent'
Smino has finally released his first solo full-length effort in four years, Luv 4 Rent. Clocking in at 50 minutes, the 15-track album features guest appearances from J. Cole on the previously-released single “90 Proof,” Doechii and Fatman Scoop on “Pro Freak,” Cruza on “Louphoria,” Lucky Daye and Phoelix on “Modennaminute,” Cory Henry and Ravyn Lenae on “Settle Down,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Pudgy” and Reggie on the closer “Lee & Lovie.” Luv 4 Rent marks the Zero Fatigue founder’s first album since 2018’s NØIR, but follows his second mixtape She Already Decided from 2020.
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby Drops Visual for Future-Assisted Track "From Now On"
Lil Baby has shared an accompanying music video for his Future-assisted track, “From Now On.”. Helmed by Envisioned by Denity, the visual sees the pair performing the track in the studio, on the streets and in shops. “From Now On” appears on Baby’s latest studio effort It’s Only Me — an extensive 23-track record that also featured Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty. The album went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the young rapper his sixth top 10 effort and third No. 1 following The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk in 2021 and My Turn in 2020.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles Morphs Into a Bearded Merman in "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" Video
Harry Styles on Thursday released the official music video for his popular Harry’s House track, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” directed by Aube Perrie. In the video, Styles morphs into a bearded, tentacle-endowed merman, who washes ashore and ends up in the hands of a squad of sushi chefs. At the restaurant, fittingly called Gill’s, Styles is terrified by the sight of fellow sea creatures being prepped for dinner. Panicked, he fights for his survival and ultimately wins over the kitchen.
Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
hypebeast.com
Westside Gunn Enlists A$AP Rocky, RZA and More for '10'
Westside Gunn is closing out his Hitler Wears Hermes series with its 10th installment. Simply entitled 10, the album clocks in at approximately 50 minutes with a total of 10 tracks, along with guest features and production from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls), RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams and Flygod JR.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Drops Teaser for 'The Pale Blue Eye' Starring Christian Bale
Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, an American horror mystery film set in the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1830. Starring in the film is Christian Bale as former detective August Landor who was enlisted to investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. To help him with the case, Landor partners with a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who grows up to become one of America’s most renowned short-story writers and poets.
hypebeast.com
Conjure Up a Halloween Playlist With These Horror-Themed Hip-Hop Tracks
While Christmas music seems to dominate the entire month of December, Halloween has yet to be given the same attention. For years, come Halloween, supermarkets and radio stations have played the same old stuff ad nauseum — cue “Monster Mash.”. Hip-hop, however, has been engrossed with horror, going...
