hypebeast.com
Rihanna Makes Her Exciting Return to Music With "Lift Me Up"
After a long, six-year wait, Rihanna has finally returned to music with her new single “Lift Me Up,” which is set to appear on the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the track is produced...
Matthew Perry Says It Was “Difficult” To Work On “Friends” Because Of His Crushes On His Female Costars
Matthew's comments came in an interview as part of his press run for his upcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Drops Teaser for 'The Pale Blue Eye' Starring Christian Bale
Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, an American horror mystery film set in the United States Military Academy, West Point in 1830. Starring in the film is Christian Bale as former detective August Landor who was enlisted to investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet. To help him with the case, Landor partners with a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who grows up to become one of America’s most renowned short-story writers and poets.
hypebeast.com
‘Black Panther’ Launches Offical “Wakanda Forever” Wearable Merch Ahead of the New Film’s Release
Already proving its massive cultural influence and box-office dominance, the Black Panther film franchise is ramping up for its highly-anticipated second film installment with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In conjunction with the film, Marvel Studios has officially partnered with the community-first company Actively Black to co-produce and sell the film’s official wearable merchandise.
hypebeast.com
Westside Gunn Enlists A$AP Rocky, RZA and More for '10'
Westside Gunn is closing out his Hitler Wears Hermes series with its 10th installment. Simply entitled 10, the album clocks in at approximately 50 minutes with a total of 10 tracks, along with guest features and production from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls), RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams and Flygod JR.
hypebeast.com
Baby Keem Releases Deluxe Edition of 'The Melodic Blue'
Baby Keem has dropped the deluxe edition of his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Clocking in at an hour and 20 minutes, the 26-track project features a total of seven new tracks including “killstreaks” with Don Toliver and PinkPantheress and “bank account” with Lil Uzi Vert. It also features the previously-released additions “lost souls” with Brent Faiyaz, “hooligan” and “no sense.”
hypebeast.com
Wizkid Announces New Album ‘More Love, Less Ego’
Lagos-born singer Wizkid has announced his next album More Love, Less Ego. The forthcoming album from the Afrobreats specialist marks his fifth studio album. Alongside the album announcement, Wizkid has also released a new single “Money & Love” with an accompanying music video. The short visual for the smooth yet energetic track shows the singer drinking tea beside two women who are chatting and reading beside a newsstand.
hypebeast.com
Lancey Foux’s New Album 'Life in Hell' Is a Trippy Escape
Lancey Foux has just dropped his sixth studio album, LIFE IN HELL, and it’s his most introspective project to date. The London-based musician — real Lance Omal — started his music journey rapping over YouTube beats in his bedroom as a young teen, before a close friend took him to the studio for his first session. Since then, life has been crazy, with runway appearances, Skepta co-signs and performances at some of the biggest music festivals in the world.
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How He Decided to Return as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'
Weeks after Hugh Jackman announced his upcoming return as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds, the actor revealed how he decided to sign on for Deadpool 3. In a recent interview with Variety, Jackman revealed that he started having thoughts of reviving the Mutant character, following the ending of 2017’s Logan, after watching Deadpool in 2016.
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby Drops Visual for Future-Assisted Track "From Now On"
Lil Baby has shared an accompanying music video for his Future-assisted track, “From Now On.”. Helmed by Envisioned by Denity, the visual sees the pair performing the track in the studio, on the streets and in shops. “From Now On” appears on Baby’s latest studio effort It’s Only Me — an extensive 23-track record that also featured Nardo Wick, Young Thug, Fridayy, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeremih, EST Gee and Pooh Shiesty. The album went on to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the young rapper his sixth top 10 effort and third No. 1 following The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk in 2021 and My Turn in 2020.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles Morphs Into a Bearded Merman in "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" Video
Harry Styles on Thursday released the official music video for his popular Harry’s House track, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” directed by Aube Perrie. In the video, Styles morphs into a bearded, tentacle-endowed merman, who washes ashore and ends up in the hands of a squad of sushi chefs. At the restaurant, fittingly called Gill’s, Styles is terrified by the sight of fellow sea creatures being prepped for dinner. Panicked, he fights for his survival and ultimately wins over the kitchen.
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens Introduces "BABYGEO" Collection
After introducing Geobasket sneakers in 2021, designer Rick Owens is now introducing a full line dedicated to toddlers and kids. Dubbed “BABYGEO,” the collection is comprised of children’s sized takes on the eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2022 “STROBE” collection. Rick Owens reveals that he created...
hypebeast.com
Eminem Celebrates 20 Years of ‘8 Mile’ With Deluxe Edition Album
Eminem has unveiled a deluxe edition of his influential studio album 8 Mile to commemorate 20 years since its release. The record doubled as the soundtrack to the 2002 drama film of the same name, which starred Eminem and was loosely based on his life. The rapper executive produced the...
hypebeast.com
MARKET and My Chemical Romance Reunite for Punk-Filled Collab
This past July, Los Angeles-based brand MARKET teamed up with rock band My Chemical Romance for a 2000s emo/pop-punk collaboration. As a tribute to the band’s history, the offering centered on MCR’s black and red color scheme alongside its signature side hairstyle. Now, MARKET has reunited with the rock band for its second collaboration.
hypebeast.com
The Downfall of Ye and Each Company That’s Been Impacted by It (So Far)
It’s been a terrible three-week stretch for Ye. The artist formerly known as Kanye West stirred up a maelstrom of controversy after debuting a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt during his Paris Fashion Week YZY Season 9 show. Since the public fallout following the tee’s display of hate speech, Ye has gone on a public tirade to defend himself and has spewed hateful comments towards the Black Lives Matter movement (even questioning the verdict of George Floyd’s murder), bullying a Vogue fashion editor, berating his partnership with adidas and attacking the Jewish community.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Revealed He "Fought for Years" To Bring Henry Cavill Back as Superman
By now, the buzz from the release of Black Adam has received global recognition as Henry Cavill made an appearance and reprised his role of the titular superhero character, Superman. In a recent tweet, Dwayne Johnson, who played the protagonist in the most recent DC Comics film, revealed that he...
hypebeast.com
adidas: Life After YEEZY
Is beginning a new era — now. The long-running YEEZY partnership between the brand and Ye (FKA Kanye West) was officially terminated on October 25 after being placed “under review” on October 6. “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of YEEZY-branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” adidas said in a statement.
hypebeast.com
Junji Ito’s ‘Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre’ Will Debut in January 2023 on Netflix
Another teaser has dropped for Netflix and Junji Ito‘s highly anticipated horror anime series, Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Posted on the project’s official website, the latest teaser reveals the anime’s opening animation and theme song, “Paranoid” performed by MADKID which includes credits to key staff, followed by 15 seconds of additional footage from the series itself.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of cozy apparel items like down jackets from Rick Owens, HBX Archives is back with a comprehensive range of offerings including a slew of footwear pieces from. Nike. and styling items from Supreme for week 93. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to...
