California State

LocalNewsMatters.org

Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems

IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise

an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
CalMatters

California’s climate culture war heats up

Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties

Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

How to check if your ballot was counted in California

The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fire Cash Buyers

Common Causes Of House Fires In California

There are a number of reasons why houses may catch on fire, from faulty electrical wiring to unattended candles. One of the most common causes, however, is heating equipment. Whether it's a space heater, wood-burning stove, or fireplace, these sources of warmth can easily overheat and spark a devastating fire in your home. Additionally, things like paper products and flammable liquids can act as accelerants for fires by increasing the speed and intensity at which they spread.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE

