There are a number of reasons why houses may catch on fire, from faulty electrical wiring to unattended candles. One of the most common causes, however, is heating equipment. Whether it's a space heater, wood-burning stove, or fireplace, these sources of warmth can easily overheat and spark a devastating fire in your home. Additionally, things like paper products and flammable liquids can act as accelerants for fires by increasing the speed and intensity at which they spread.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO