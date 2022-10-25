Read full article on original website
Related
Fetterman says Pennsylvania Senate 'debate wasn't easy,' blames performance against Oz on stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said his debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican challenger, "wasn't easy" after suffering a stroke in May.
Houston Chronicle
Attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband follows years of GOP demonizing her
WASHINGTON - In 2010, Republicans launched a "Fire Pelosi" project - complete with a bus tour, a #FIREPELOSI hashtag and images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) engulfed in Hades-style flames - devoted to retaking the House and demoting Pelosi from her perch as speaker. Eleven years later, House Minority...
Houston Chronicle
Ex-Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty of Obstruction of Jan. 6 Investigation
Former U.S. Capitol police officer, Michael A. Riley, was found guilty on Friday of obstruction of justice for deleting his own Facebook messages offering advice to a Jan 6. rioter on how to hide evidence about entering the Capitol on the day of the insurrection, The New York Times reports.
Comments / 0