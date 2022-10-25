Read full article on original website
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition: How to Pre-Order, Price, Contents
God of War Ragnarök Jotnar Edition is up for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Here's everything that comes with the bundle, and how to get your hands on it.
IGN
Resident Evil Village: Mercenaries Lady Dimitrescu Gameplay
Arriving to Resident Evil Village thanks to the new Winters' Expansion is The Mercernaries: Additional Orders update! Adding both Lady Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg and more to this fan favourite RE mode!. The Winters' Expansion, alongside The Mercernaries: Additional Order update, releases October 28th 2022 on Xbox, Playstation and Steam/PC.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
Resident Evil 4 PlayStation 5 upgrade is free if you have the PS4 version
I would say remakes are fairly popular in the world of gaming right now, but I’m not sure popular is the right word. Prevalent might be more apt. From Dead Space to The Last of Us Part I, new-gen reimaginings of our favourite games are popping up all over the place. Back in June, Capcom joined in on the fun and announced a remake of 2005’s Resident Evil 4.
Do Double XP Tokens Transfer to Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is quickly approaching and players are left wondering whether they'll be able to transfer over their hard-earned Double XP tokens to the new title. Double XP tokens have greatly benefited many Call of Duty players over the years. As its name implies these provide...
knowtechie.com
Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for November 2022
November is upon us, and that means it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. Two Xbox titles are up for grabs this month. And don’t forget, you get Xbox Live Gold for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Digital Trends
Take advantage of this GameStop trade-in deal and upgrade to a PS5 for less
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. As you may know, GameStop allows you to trade in old consoles and games that you’re not using anymore for store credit, which eventually goes toward the purchase of new gear. It’s an excellent way to save some money if you’re upgrading to a new console, such as a PlayStation 5, for example. Every once in a while, they run a promotion where you can get a little extra to put toward a new purchase. Well, right now that’s exactly what’s happening. From now until when the sale ends on October 8, in-store when you trade in your old PS4 console, you’ll get an extra $25 to apply to a purchase of a PS5, allowing you to upgrade to the latest console for less.
New Ghost Dog Pokémon Revealed for Scarlet & Violet
The Pokémon Company has revealed a brand new Pokémon set to debut in the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — Greavard.
How to Get the Kastov-74U in Modern Warfare 2
Fans can finally jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2s multiplayer and those wanting to rack up wins with the powerful Kastov-74U can read our guide on how to unlock it below.
aiexpress.io
Xbox Series S isn’t holding next-gen back, reality is
^Keep tuned for Jim’s video op-ed on how good the Collection S actually is. There’s a pernicious hearsay going round that the common-or-garden Xbox Collection S, the most cost effective next-gen console in the marketplace, is in some way inflicting different, higher machines to be compromised with pointless framerate caps. Fairly how the hearsay began is a little bit convoluted, however I’ve defined all within the accompanying video. And, look, right here’s the factor: it’s a load of garbage.
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Weapons Mastery Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Mickey Secret Door Quest Guide
Mickey's Secret Door Quest is Mickey's final friendship quest to complete.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
Sony Building Studio to Support Naughty Dog on Unannounced Game
Sony is building a new support studio for Uncharted and Last of Us developer Naughty Dog, per a job listing.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Modes: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all modes coming to the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many modes players will be able to dive into. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer offers two distinct mode categories at launch, which are based on the type of map they are being played on.
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
Modern Warfare 2 Movement Changes Explained
The team at Infinity Ward has introduced some major changes to the gameplay formula in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Specifically, player movement has been altered and we have the breakdown of what's been introduced and tossed away. Each Call of Duty title brings its own flair to the...
Epic Games Reviving MOBA it Shut Down in 2018
Paragon: The Overprime will pick up where Epic Games' abandoned MOBA left off.
Modern Warfare 2 Scan and Repair: How to Fix
Here's a breakdown of how to fix the "Scan and Repair" issue in Modern Warfare 2.
DBLTAP
