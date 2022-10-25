Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Wraith Armory Trick Allows for Easy Ambushes
Apex Legends players have discovered a new trick when playing as Wraith. Storm Point, the game's only map with armories, serves as an easy place for Wraith mains to quickly gain an advantage on enemies. While armories can be a tricky ambush spot as they close once entered, Reddit users...
Predator-Ranked Apex Legends Players Caught Boosting
A set of Apex Legends players at the top of the game's ranking system have been caught boosting and teaming in Ranked to rake in Ranked Points and leaderboard position. Although banned according to Apex Legends' Ranked rules, boosting and teaming are both fairly difficult to detect as they don't require the use of external software, and often don't require much in the way of interacting with other players who could report them in progress. Boosters and teamers will queue for the same matches and farm kills using Mobile Respawn Beacons, which are otherwise legitimate items, so automated detection systems frequently fall short.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 'Witches Brew' Challenge
Overwatch's popular Halloween event is making its debut in Overwatch 2 this week. The Halloween Terror mode Junkenstein's Revenge returns now known as Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. The mode features a challenge called Witches Brew which has had some players stumped. Here is a quick guide on how to complete Overwatch 2's Witches Brew challenge.
How to Check Your SBMM in Apex Legends
Wondering how to check your skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Just like with most competitive shooters these days, Apex Legends does indeed use SBMM to try and pair players up of a similar skill in lobbies. As such, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering if there's a way to ensure that the system is putting them in the right lobbies as it should.
Modern Warfare 2 Orion Camo: How to Get
Wondering how to get the Orion Mastery Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. As with any new Call of Duty title at launch, plenty of players will be looking to grind out matches with each and every one of the game's weapons in order to earn its most prestigious cosmetics: Mastery Camos. In MW2, there are four that players will want to unlock ASAP: Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic and Orion. Here's a breakdown of how to get the Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2.
PlayStation Plus November Free Games Leaked Again
The upcoming PlayStation Plus free game offerings have been leaked once again, this time for November 2022.
How to Counter Moira in Overwatch 2
Players are just starting to get familiar with the mechanics of Overwatch 2. Some might argue that not a whole has changed mechanically from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 but there are still plenty of new players joining with it launching as a free-to-play game. For those who are troubled by the support hero Moira how are some ways to best counter her in Overwatch 2.
Overwatch 2 Oct. 25 Patch Notes Explained
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard released a patch for the game Tuesday, Oct. 25, bringing the game's yearly Halloween seasonal event, Halloween Terror, to live servers. As usual, the patch added a host of new cosmetics, but it also fixed dozens of known bugs and brought a much loved (and much hated) hero back to the roster.
Overwatch 2 Fans Slam $26 Halloween Terror Kiriko Bundle
With the start of the Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror, fans have been looking forward to getting their hands on some spooky cosmetics. But their price points have been the scariest shock of them all. Yesterday, Blizzard kicked off the Halloween Terror event in Overwatch 2. From Oct. 25 until Nov....
Origin Forme Giratina Pokémon GO Raid Guide
Guide to completing the Pokemon GO Raid for the Origin Forme Giratina
Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Mastery Challenges Explained
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about Weapons Mastery Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Where to Destroy Haunted Furniture in Fortnite
Epic Games recently began their Fortnitemares event, making the Fortnite island Halloween-themed for a limted time. One big challenge players will be looking to complete is destroying haunted furniture. Fortnitemares brings in different quests to the game and a new enemy threat residing at the Grim Gables house. There are...
Modern Warfare 2 Movement Changes Explained
The team at Infinity Ward has introduced some major changes to the gameplay formula in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Specifically, player movement has been altered and we have the breakdown of what's been introduced and tossed away. Each Call of Duty title brings its own flair to the...
Modern Warfare 2 Scan and Repair: How to Fix
Here's a breakdown of how to fix the "Scan and Repair" issue in Modern Warfare 2.
Gotham Knights Update Patch Notes for Oct. 28, 2022
Gotham Knights has a new patch for PC and on consoles.
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Modes: Full List
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from its full release, and Activision have listed all modes coming to the multiplayer at launch. Despite campaign early access having been live for a few days already, many are looking forward to the game's upcoming multiplayer. With that comes the anticipation of the launch features, including the many modes players will be able to dive into. Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer offers two distinct mode categories at launch, which are based on the type of map they are being played on.
How to Unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2
Looking up how to unlock the Kastov 545 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Look no further. In Modern Warfare 2, the Kastov 45 is one of the game's 10 assault rifles at launch, and one of three Kastovia Platform Receivers in the weapon class. By virtue of Infinity Ward streamlining the series' staple weapon unlock system for Modern Warfare 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering just how to unlock different guns.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Hardcore?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a Hardcore mode? We've got you covered. Hardcore has long been a popular type of multiplayer mode in the Call of Duty series, providing gameplay that is much more unforgiving and "realistic." Players in Hardcore game modes have significantly less health, limited HUDs and friendly fire enabled. Here's a breakdown of whether or not Hardcore is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.
Warzone Vaults: How Many, How to Open Them
With the days counting down until the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, now is perhaps the perfect time to explore all of the Easter eggs in the original Warzone. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the secret vaults in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. How...
Pokémon GO Map Update Explained
For the first time in three years, new updates are coming to the map in Pokémon GO.
