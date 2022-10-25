ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Liberty XC Set for ASUN Championships in Alabama

The Liberty men’s and women’s squads will make their fifth and final appearance at the ASUN Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Ala. The Lady Flames will aim for their third consecutive team title, while the Flames are in search of their first ASUN crown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames Wrap Fall Slate at Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational

For the third time in program history, the Flames are headed to Hawaii where Liberty will wrap up its 2022 fall schedule this weekend. The Flames, who are ranked No. 49 in the latest Golfstat national rankings, begin their fourth and final event of the fall on Friday at the 2022 Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational.
Liberty News

Lady Flames to Host Dig Pink Match, Friday

6 p.m. – Liberty vs. Austin Peay Live Stats | Live Video. Liberty Arena – Lynchburg, Va. 1 p.m. – Liberty vs. Lipscomb Live Stats | Live Video. The Lady Flames will be partnering with the Side-Out Foundation this weekend, raising funds and awareness for metastatic breast cancer research. Donations can be made online or at the match.
Liberty News

Burkett Named to ASUN All-Academic Team

Liberty midfielder McKinley Burkett has been named to the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer All-Academic team, the conference announced this afternoon. Burkett, a redshirt senior from Moseley, Va., enters tomorrow’s ASUN Quarterfinal match, having started 15 games this season. The midfielder is tied for the Liberty lead and is sixth in the ASUN Conference with five goals. She also is second on the Lady Flames with 10 points.
Liberty News

Liberty flight team captures 17th straight regional NIFA title

For the 17th consecutive year, Liberty University’s National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) team finished first in the SAFECON (Safety And Flight Evaluation Conference) Championship standings in the Region X competition held Wednesday through Saturday in Chesapeake, Va. Liberty’s team of 15 student pilots accumulated 711 points to place first...
Liberty News

Unified in faith, business leaders deliver leadership lessons at CEO Summit

The Liberty University School of Business’ second annual “Networking the Nations” CEO Summit, held on campus Oct. 5-7, was a resounding success. The school welcomed 675 CEOs, political figures, athletes, and world-class faith leaders to campus with the goal of uniting industry minds from around the globe in promoting faith, friendship, and Judeo-Christian biblical business principles.
